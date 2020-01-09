Avan Motors is now Nexzu Mobility

Electric scooter manufacturer Avan Motors has announced a change of name and will now be known as Nexzu Mobility. The company also said that it will transform the existing product portfolio, logo and overall market proposition.



Nexzu Mobility announced that it will launch two new e-scooters – Dextro and Dextro Plus – and also three e-cycles. The company is also looking at a holistic e-mobility and a dedicated B2B programme.



In the B2B programme, Nexzu Mobility will offer customised electric mobility solutions for ride-sharing/rental companies, corporates, catering to corporate leasing, corporate purchase, employee preferential programs, and government/private tenders for EVs.



Nexzu Mobility said that the idea behind the name change from ‘Motors’ to ‘Mobility’ is to be a holistic solution provider in the electric mobility segment and not just be a manufacturer.



"As Nexzu comes into force, we want to reiterate that customer-centricity will remain at the heart of all our endeavours. We will continue to create innovative new products that will delight our customers – in both B2B and B2C spaces– and subsequently revolutionize the country’s electric mobility space," Rohit Goidani, Brand Head – Nexzu Mobility, said.