Bajaj Chetak e-scooter launch: All you need to know

Bajaj Chetak takes the electric route and is set to be launched in India on Tuesday. The lauded scooter made its comeback to the Indian auto sector after it was originally unveiled in October 2019.

Here are the important aspects of Bajaj Chetak electric scooter:

Design:

The most significant feature of the scooter is the keyless ignition. Additionally, Chetak also has a full-digital instrument panel which displays the battery level and remaining range.

The electric scooter has a dash of new external attributes with LED headlight cluster, a band of LED daytime running lights, wide front apron, LED taillights, scrolling LED blinkers and alloy wheels. It will be available in six different colours.



(Image: Bajaj Chetak website)



The scooter is enabled with two riding options - Eco and Sport.

Safety:

To ensure that the rider has a safe trip, disk brake on the front and a drum brake is provided. Apart rom thsi, a smart regenerative braking system that converts kinetic energy to electrical energy is also included.

Motor and battery:

The new electric Bajaj chetak runs on a 4kW electric motor along with a reverse mode. An ample IP67-rated lithium-ion battery that can be charged using a 5-15 amp electrical outlet. The battery can be charged to a 100 per cent within 5 hours and comes with a 3-year and 50,000 km warranty.

The battery can run up to about 95 km of range on a single charge in the Eco mode, and 85 km in the Sport mode.

Additional features:

The new improved Bajaj Chetak also has smartphone connectivity, along with a Bajaj Chetak mobile app that provides every detail to the user such as battery range, ride history, charge, etc.



(Image: Bajaj Chetak website)



An instrument panel with a feather touch switchgear fixed on the handlebar is a noteworthy facet of Chetak.



(Image: Bajaj Chetak website)



A glove box, underseat storage and retractable luggage hook is provided, to ease baggage distribution for the rider.

Price range:

Bajaj Chetak electric scooter's ex-showroom price is expected to range from Rs 90,000 and Rs 1,50,000.

