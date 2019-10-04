Benelli India launches Leoncino 250 at Rs 2.5 lakh

Benelli and Adishwar Auto Ride India – Mahavir Group, on Friday, launched the affordable neo-retro motorcycle for the Indian market – the Benelli Leoncino 250.

The all-new Benelli Leoncino 250 will be priced Rs 2.5 lakh.

Benelli India is offering the Leoncino 250 with 3-year unlimited kilometre warranty as standard. Customers can book the Benelli Leoncino 250 for Rs 6,000 (fully refundable), by logging onto india.benelli or by visiting the nearest Benelli India dealership.

The Leoncino 250 is available in white, grey, red and brown colours.

The Benelli Leoncino 250 is powered by a single-cylinder, four-stroke, liquid-cooled, 249cc engine. The bike features double overhead camshaft with four valves per cylinder, electronic fuel injection with a 37 mm throttle body and a 6-speed gearbox. Maximum power and torque are 25.8 ps at 9250 rpm and 21 Nm at 8000 rpm respectively.

Commenting on the launch, Vikas Jhabakh, MD – Benelli India, said: “The Leoncino 250 is an expression of style. Combining tradition and innovation, the Leoncino 250 is a classic motorcycle redesigned with modern elements and will prove to be a perfect companion for city and long hauls alike.”

“With the launch of the Leoncino 250, we are entering into an affordable superbike segment and are hoping to gain considerable market share in India. Currently, we are witnessing good momentum in terms of overall sales, thanks to our efficient customer service that is helping us build a loyal customer base.”

The suspension of the Leoncino 250 consists of a 41 mm upside-down fork on the front, while the back-end has a swinging arm with a pre-load adjustable monoshock.

The braking system includes a 280 mm floating disc with a four-piston caliper on the front and a 240 mm disc with a single-piston floating caliper at the back with dual-channel ABS. The 17-inch aluminium alloy rims mount 110/ 70 R17 and 150/ 60 R17 tyres at the front and rear respectively.