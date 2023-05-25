BMW India drives in new Z4 Roadster priced at Rs 89.3 lakh

Luxury automaker BMW India on Thursday said it has launched new version of Z4 Roadster in the country priced at Rs 89.3 lakh (ex-showroom). The model comes as a completely built-up unit (CBU).

"It is the epitome of driving pleasure with its powerful engine, rear-wheel drive and a vehicle concept centered around agility," BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said in a statement.

Also read | Speeding BMW crushes man to death in Delhi

The petrol powered three-litre six-cylinder engine helps the car surge from 0-100 km/hr in 4.5 seconds.

The Z4 Roadster comes with various many driver assistance features like active park distance control (PDC), rear view camera assisted optional parking assistant function and driving assistant function among others.