BMW India launches 2 Series from Rs 39.30 lakh

BMW India on Thursday launched the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe. Only the diesel variants were launched, with the petrol vehicles to come later.

The BMW 220d Sport Line is priced Rs 39.30 lakh, while the 220d M Sport is Rs 41.40 lakh (both ex-showroom, introductory) and will be built at the German carmaker’s Chennai plant.

The new 2 Series from BMW rivals the Mercedes-Benz A Class and the Audi A3.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said: “The first-ever BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe brings BMW’s successful four-door coupe concept into the segment for the first time. As the latest BMW, the first-ever BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe will attract newer target groups who aspire for a stylish and luxurious entry into the world of BMW and value performance and quality above all. This car is an irresistible choice for individuals who live life to the fullest.”

The two-litre four-cylinder turbo diesel engine of the 220d produces an output of 190 hp and a maximum torque of 400 Nm from 1,750 to 2,500 rpm. The car can touch the 100 Kmph mark from zero in 7.5 seconds. The 220d gets an eight-speed steptronic sport automatic transmission and also has the Eco, Pro, Comfort and Sport driving modes.

The 2 Series has a front wheel drive architecture with the engine being positioned transversely. Other technologies include actuator contiguous wheel slip limitation system, driving stability control and the BMW performance control system to stabilise the car with targeted braking of the wheels.

The BMW live cockpit professional includes 3D navigation, a 12.3-inch digital instrument display behind the steering wheel and a 10.25-inch control display. Users can also operate a number of car functions by speaking to the BMW Virtual Assistant.

Other features include panorama glass sunroof, parking assist with reverse assist, illuminated interior trim, auto start-stop, brake energy regeneration, electronic power steering, six airbags, attentiveness assistance, ABS with brake assist, electronic differential lock control, cornering brake control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobiliser and crash sensors, ISOFIX child seat mounting, among others.