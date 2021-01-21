BMW India launches 3 Series Gran Limousine from Rs 51.50 lakh 

BMW India on Thursday launched the new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine. It is being produced locally at the German company’s plant in Chennai.

The BMW 330Li Luxury Line is priced Rs 51.50 lakh, the BMW 320Ld Luxury Line is Rs 52.50 lakh, while the BMW 330Li M Sport ‘First Edition’ is Rs 53.90 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).

The BMW 3 Series rivals the Mercedes-Benz C Class, the Jaguar XE, the Volvo S60 and the Audi A4.

The long wheelbase version of the BMW 3 Series is exclusively for India.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said: “The 3 Series is the soul of the BMW brand and has won over millions of customers around the world. The ultimate sports sedan has now set the ultimate standard in luxury in a new form – the BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine.

“With its elongated design, enhanced space, luxurious comfort and dynamic performance, the new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine has a unique and captivating character,” he added.

The two-litre four-cylinder petrol engine of the BMW 330Li produces an output of 258 hp and maximum torque of 400 Nm from 1,550 to 4,400 rpm. It can hit the 100 Kmph mark in 6.2 seconds.

The two-litre four-cylinder diesel engine of the BMW 320Ld produces an output of 190 hp and a maximum torque of 400 Nm from 1,750 to 2,500 rpm. The car can accelerate from 0 to 100 Kmph in 7.6 seconds.

Features of the 3 Series include panorama glass sunroof, parking assist with reverse assist, ambient Lighting, BMW live cockpit professional, wireless charging, among others.

Additional features of the M Sport ‘First Edition' are BMW head up display, BMW gesture control, comfort access and surround view cameras with 360-degree view including top, panorama and 3D view.

The new launch also features BMW ConnectedDrive technologies. The BMW live cockpit professional includes 3D navigation, a 12.3-inch digital instrument display behind the steering wheel and a 10.25-inch control display. Several functions can be operated by speaking to the BMW Virtual Assistant.

The smartphone holder integrated into the centre console allows wireless charging for mobile phones. There is also Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Besides, there is also a Harman Kardon surround sound system with 16 loudspeakers.

BMW Efficient Dynamics includes features like the eight-speed steptronic sport automatic transmission, auto start-stop, brake energy regeneration, electronic power steering, 50:50 weight distribution and Eco Pro mode in driving experience Control.

Safety features include six airbags, attentiveness assistance, dynamic stability control (DSC) including cornering brake control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobiliser and crash sensor, ISOFIX child seat mounting and integrated emergency spare wheel under the load floor.