BMW India launches facelifted 5 Series from Rs 62.90 lakh 

BMW India on Thursday launched the facelifted BMW 5 Series sedan. The petrol BMW 530i M Sport and diesel variants BMW 530d M Sport and BMW 520d Luxury Line are built at the German carmaker’s plant in Chennai.

The introductory prices of the BMW 530i M Sport is Rs 62.90 lakh, the BMW 520d Luxury Line is priced at Rs 63.90 lakh, while the BMW 530d M Sport is Rs 71.90 lakh (all ex-showroom).

The BMW 5 Series rivals the Audi A6, Volvo S90 and Mercedes Benz E-Class.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said, “For 50 years, the BMW 5 Series has enjoyed an unrivaled position globally and has set the benchmark in sheer driving Pleasure. This iconic business athlete has now evolved to be younger and smarter. The new BMW 5 Series is an individualist within the premium executive segment. It’s fresh design accents, best-in-class performance and cutting-edge technology will bolster its status as the only car to excite a winner – one who is always ready for ‘power play’!”

The two-litre four-cylinder petrol engine of the BMW 530i generates maximum output of 252 hp and peak torque of 350 Nm with 0-100 kmph acceleration in just 6.1 seconds.

The two-litre four-cylinder diesel engine of the BMW 520d develops maximum output of 190 hp and peak toque of 400 Nm with 0-100 kmph acceleration in 7.3 seconds.

The three-litre six-cylinder in-line diesel engine of BMW 530d produces maximum output of 265 hp and peak torque of 620 Nm with 0-100 kmph acceleration in 5.7 seconds.

There is an eight-speed steptronic sport automatic transmission with steering wheel paddle shifters and cruise control with braking function. There are also Comfort, Sport, ECO PRO and Adaptive driving modes.

Features include remote control parking, BMW head-up display, reversing assistant, parking assistant, BMW gesture control.

The interior has the BMW Live Cockpit Professional with BMW Operating System 7.0 including 3D Navigation, a 12.3-inch digital instrument display behind the steering wheel and a 12.3-inch control display.

Other features include auto start-stop, brake-energy regeneration, electronic power steering, 50:50 weight distribution and ECO PRO mode in driving experience control.

Safety technologies include six airbags, attentiveness assistance, anti-lock braking system (ABS) with brake assist, dynamic stability control (DSC) including dynamic traction control (DTC) and electronic differential lock control (EDLC), cornering brake control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobiliser and crash sensors, ISOFIX child seat mounting and emergency spare wheel.