BMW India launches X5 M Competition SUV at Rs 1.95 crore 

BMW India on Thursday launched the X5 M Competition SUV at a price of Rs 1.95 crore (ex-showroom).

The BMW X5 M is being imported as a completely built-up unit (CBU) and takes on vehicles like the Audi RS Q8.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said: “BMW M is driven by a single-minded passion for creating authentic motorsport functionality with everyday usability. The all-new BMW X5 M Competition inherits this DNA and heralds a new dimension in Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) segment.”

The latest-generation V8 engine produces 600 hp at 6,000 rpm and the peak torque is 750 Nm between 1,800 and 5,600 rpm. The company said that the X5 M Competition will go from 0-100 kmph in 3.8 seconds and the top speed is 250 kmph.

This engine has been mated to an eight-speed M Steptronic automatic transmission. It is also equipped with steering wheel paddle shifters, cruise control with braking function as standard and launch control.

The X5 M Competition features a 12.3-inch multifunction display touchscreen, iDrive touch controller, multifunction steering wheel’s buttons, voice control feature with the optional BMW gesture control, BMW live cockpit professional with navigation system and virtual assistant. It also gets wireless charging and Harman Kardon surround sound system.

The M Mode button on the centre console features a Track mode in addition to Road and Sport mode settings.

In terms of safety, there are technologies like front, side and head airbags, dynamic stability control (DSC) including ‘M’ dynamic mode, cornering brake control (CBC), dynamic brake control, dry braking function, cruise control with braking function along with collision and pedestrian warning with city braking function, among others.