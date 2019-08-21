BMW launches 3 Series sedans starting at Rs 41.4 lakh

BMW India, on Wednesday, launched the seventh generation 3 Series.

The new models launched were the 320 Sport at Rs 41.4 lakh, the 320d at Rs 46.9 lakh and the 330i M Sport at Rs 47.9 lakh. There are petrol and diesel options, with former being available with the upcoming BS6 emission norms. BMW India President and CEO Rudratej Singh said: “Customers are changing and we will change according to the needs of our customers.”

The seventh-generation cars are lighter, some blind spots have been removed, there is more headspace and legspace at the rear, has reverse park assist and also wireless charging.