BMW launches all-electric sedan i4 priced at Rs 69.9 lakh

German luxury carmaker BMW on Thursday launched its all-electric sedan i4 in India at an introductory price of Rs 69.9 lakh, as it accelerates electric mobility drive in the country.

The company, which had in November last year announced plans to launch three electric vehicles in six months in India as part of its electric mobility journey, has already launched its technology flagship all-electric SUV iX and all-electric MINI luxury hatchback.

The i4 is imported as a completely built unit. It has the fifth-generation BMW eDrive technology with an integrated drive unit powered by an electric motor, single-speed transmission and power electronics.

The i4 can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/hr in 5.7 seconds with an output of 340 hp, the company said.

It has a lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 80.7 kilowatt-hours.

"We (BMW globally) have been pioneering electric mobility for the past 10 years, and will continue to be at the forefront of positive thinking and future too because we believe in the endless possibilities of shaping the future," BMW Group India President and CEO Vikram Pawah said here at the launch.

He further said, "We at BMW Group are leading the charge in electromobility in India...And today, I'm really excited that I'm introducing to you the first-ever electric midsize sedan in the country".

This is the third product of BMW in the electric segment in India, Pawah said, adding "this car has a range of 590 kilometres more than any other electric vehicle in India".

The BMW i4 can be booked online at shop.bmw.in and deliveries will start by the beginning of July 2022, the company said.