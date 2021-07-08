BMW Motorrad launches R 1250 GS, R 1250 GS Adventure motorbikes 

BMW Motorrad India on Thursday launched the new BMW R 1250 GS and BMW R 1250 GS Adventure motorcycles.

The introductory price for the BMW R 1250 GS Pro is Rs 20.45 lakh, while the BMW R 1250 GS Adventure Pro costs Rs 22.40 lakh (both ex-showroom).

The new BMW R 1250 GS and the new BMW R 1250 GS Adventure are made available as completely built-up units (CBU) and can be booked at BMW Motorrad dealerships from Thursday onwards.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said, “BMW Motorrad GS models are the ultimate icons of the adventure segment. GS is not just a motorcycle, it’s an attitude that always inspires. Consistent performance, an impressive range of equipment, and incomparable riding experience are the key attributes of the GS range. Built for ultimate challenges, the new BMW R 1250 GS and BMW R 1250 GS Adventure offers a perfect synthesis of road and off-road riding. It is your companion for cherishing life changing experiences, greater freedom and pure riding pleasure.”

Both models feature a two-cylinder in-line Boxer engine with a displacement of 1254 cc, producing a power output of 136 hp at 7,750 rpm and a torque figure of 143 Nm at 6,250 rpm. The company said that the variable camshaft control BMW ShiftCam is an entirely new technology which provides supreme rideability along with an additional increase in power across the entire engine speed range, reduced emission and fuel consumption levels, optimised running smoothness and refinement.

The new BMW R 1250 GS and new BMW R 1250 GS Adventure are available in a basic colour scheme, style triple black variant and style Rallye variant. Additionally, also on offer is the limited edition special '40 Years GS' edition that celebrates the anniversary of the BMW GS family.

The new BMW R 1250 GS and new BMW R 1250 GS Adventure are equipped with the Pro riding modes. With the two ‘Rain’ and ‘Road’ riding modes, the riding characteristics can be adapted to varied conditions. The new standard ‘Eco’ riding mode increases the efficiency with soft throttle curve and moderate torque limitation. The riding mode button can be used to switch quickly and easily to a different riding mode when desired.

The Pro riding modes include Dynamic, Dynamic Pro, Enduro and Enduro Pro. In addition, the ‘Dynamic Pro’ and ‘Enduro Pro’ riding modes each have individualisation options for adapting the vehicle character to one's own requirements.

Other features include the dynamic traction control (DTC), hill start control pro (HSC Pro) and BMW Integral ABS Pro. Comfort features now include heated grips and two power sockets. Both motorcycles are equipped with a 6.5-inch full-colour TFT display. Integrating operation via the BMW Motorrad multi-controller, it gives the rider access to vehicle and connectivity functions. Phone and media functions can be used without having to install an app. The rider can make telephone calls and listen to music with Bluetooth connection. In addition, the BMW Motorrad Connected app offers everyday-suitable and practice-oriented arrow navigation directly via the TFT display.