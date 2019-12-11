BS-VI Honda City launched

Honda Cars India Ltd., on Tuesday, announced the introduction of BS-VI compliant version of its premium sedan Honda City.

With this launch, Honda City is the first mid-size sedan in the country to begin sales of BS-VI version, ahead of the government timeline. The petrol version of the BS-VI compliant Honda City is available in both manual and automatic, while the diesel version will be introduced subsequently.

Honda City is now available with Digipad 2.0 - an advanced infotainment system, in V, VX and ZX variants. The 17.7 cm Advanced Touchscreen Audio, Video and Navigation system comes with seamless smartphone connectivity through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a host of advanced functionality like inbuilt Satellite Linked Turn-by-Turn navigation, Live Traffic support through USB Wi-Fi receiver, Voice Command, Messages, Bluetooth Handsfree Telephony and Audio and Wireless Infrared Remote.

Rajesh Goel, Sr. Vice President and Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd, said, “Honda is committed to bring its latest and advanced environment friendly technologies to the Indian market in line with the policy framework of Government of India. The launch of BS-VI Honda City will be followed by sequential introduction of BS-VI versions of other models in our line-up.

“The new Digipad 2.0 in the Honda City will provide enhanced features, along with greater access and connectivity on the go to our customers, thereby delivering ease and convenience.”