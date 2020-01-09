BS-VI Toyota Innova Crysta bookings open

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has opened bookings for the BS-VI compliant version the Innova Crysta. The petrol and diesel variants of the BS-VI compliant Innova Crysta will be available in both manual as well as automatic transmission options.



Bookings for BS-VI Innova Crysta are open at a celebratory price for a limited period and customer orders for a limited number.



Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Service said, “The Government, auto industry and oil industry have together worked tirelessly with full commitment to usher in the cleaner BS6 emission norms in a record time. At Toyota, we are committed to bring advanced and environment-friendly technologies to the Indian market and align our concerted efforts with the Government’s policies to create a greener and cleaner tomorrow.”



The Crysta and Touring Sport are priced in the range of Rs 15,36,000 and Rs 24,06,000 ex-showroom Delhi.



The company said that supply of the BS-VI compliant Innova Crysta will begin February 2020 onwards and across the country (subject to BS-VI fuel availability).