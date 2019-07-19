CFMoto-AMW Motorcycles launch 4 models in India

CFMoto announced their entry into the Indian market with the launch of four motorcycles. The Chinese manufacturer will sell their products in association with AMW Motorcycles in India.

The models launched in Bengaluru on Friday were the 300NK (Rs 2.29 lakh ex-showroom), 650NK (Rs 3.99 lakh ex-showroom), 650MT (Rs 4.99 lakh ex-showroom) and 650GT (Rs 5.49 lakh ex-showroom) at introductory prices. CFMoto and AMW hope to do well in a market that has already has several established players. However, the competitive pricing could very well give the bigger players a run for their money in the superbike category.

For instance, the 300NK could give the Honda CB300R, BMW G 301 R, TVS Apache RR 310 and the KTM 390 Duke some serious competition.



CFMoto 650MT



Online bookings will begin on August 5 and the booking amount is Rs 5,000. Deliveries are expected from October 5.

The motorcycles will be imported to India as CKD kits and assembled at the AMW plant near Bengaluru. The plant will have an initial capacity of 10,000 units annually. The bikes, all of which are of international standard specifications, have been designed in Austria and manufactured in China.



CFMoto 650NK



J Vamsi Krishna, CEO of AMW Motorcycles, said: “We will have 7 dealerships to begin with and will be in Bengaluru, Kochi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kolkata and Assam.

“The bikes will be sold with a two-year standard warranty and an additional three-year optional warranty. We have partnered with select banks to make 100 per cent finance on ex-showroom price to be available to customers,” he said.

He added that service can be booked via an app and there will also be 24-hour roadside assistance in a radius of 300 Km.

Replying to a question, Vamsi Krishna said that electric bikes are in the pipeline 18-24 months down the line, while there are plans to introduce commuter bikes once there is localisation.



CFMoto 300NK



The 300NK has a 292.4 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that can put out 34 ps at 7,200 rpm and has a torque figure of 20.5 Nm at 8800 rpm.

The 650NK has a 649.3 cc liquid-cooled twin-cylinder engine produces 61 ps at 9000 rpm and a maximum torque of 56 Nm at 7000 rpm.

The 650MT has a 649.3 cc liquid-cooled twin-cylinder engine that puts out 71 ps at 8750 rpm and a peak torque of 62 Nm at 7000 rpm.

The 650GT has a 649.3 cc liquid-cooled twin-cylinder engine produces 62.5 ps at 9000 rpm and can produce a peak torque figure of 58.5 Nm at 7000 rpm.

The 650GT has some interesting features like five-inch colour TFT display, USB charging port and a 12V outlet. It also has an option to choose between Touring and Sport modes.