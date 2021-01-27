Daimler India unveils new range of CVs, including Covid-19 vaccine truck 

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) on Wednesday introduced eight new products to its range of BharatBenz commercial vehicles. The new products include six trucks and two buses, including for transportation of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The company unveiled six new trucks named as BSafe Express (reefer truck for transportation of vaccines), 1917R, 4228R Tanker, 1015R+, 42T M-Cab and 2828 construction vehicle.

The BharatBenz ‘BSafe Express’ Covid-19 vehicles is a range of 10 to 42 tonnes, fully built reefer trucks, custom built for pharma and vaccine logistics. It is built on the 2823R platform. The company said that reefer unit is built with best-in-class thermal insulation. It also contains a smart connectivity system for traceability of temperature and other sensor data from shipment to last mile delivery.

The ‘BSafe Pack’ is a standard fitment on all BharatBenz trucks at no additional cost. The pack includes infection-proof fabric seats to curtail infection transfer and curtains for physical separation between the cabin crew and the driver resting on the rear sleeper berth and a recommended Covid safety kit including an N95 mask for the driver, hand sanitiser and surface disinfectant spray. Additionally, the company can provide a disinfection fogging machine and UV sanitiser box.

For BharatBenz buses, the BSafe Pack includes touchless entry with pneumatic doors, an auto sanitiser dispenser at entry point, auto temperature sensor at entry point, infection proof fabric seat covers, additional disposable seat fabric and a UV filter and fresh air circulation kit.

The two new BharatBenz buses to hit the road soon are the wide-body 1017 variant with a seating capacity of up to 50, and the 1624 chassis available with a parabolic suspension.

Additionally, the company has introduced the BSafe Pack, a range of features available across the entire portfolio that will enhance safety for drivers and passengers.

Satyakam Arya, MD and CEO, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, said: “In today’s rapidly-changing environment, it is vital to meet the dynamic needs of society. With this in mind, we proudly introduce BharatBenz’s expanded new range with special Covid-19-prevention features. Both new and current customers will be delighted by our updated portfolio offering the industry’s best TCO, as well as our new loyalty program designed to reward the customers for their trust placed in brand BharatBenz.”

The 1917R is available in 20, 22, 24, and 31-foot load span options, ideal for a wide range of on-highway applications and great for freight movement for sectors like FMCG and e-commerce.

The 4228R features an innovative M-Cab, which retains all the safety and comfort features of BharatBenz’s factory fitted cabin. It allows overall loading span of 31 feet, suitable for parcel and container applications.

A special variant of 4228R with a fully-built 34-kiloliter tanker has been designed with a wide range of safety features, making the vehicle a preferred choice for POL applications.

BharatBenz’s 2828C is now available with 22 cubic metre loading capacity refreshed with Covid-protection features to cater to coal transportation. The company said that it comes with the longest wheelbase in its class.