Despite gloom, several launches in store at Auto Expo 2020

A slowdown in the Indian automotive industry may be a dampener for the Auto Expo 2020 in Greater Noida, but we still may witness nearly 70 new launches and unveilings in the upcoming days. A host of big manufacturers are skipping the event.

India’s biggest automaker Maruti Suzuki will have on display 17 vehicles. The most awaited one will be the global premiere of the Concept Futuro-e, an electric coupe-style vehicle. There will also be the BS-VI petrol Vitara Brezza and the new Ignis as well. These apart, the Japan models of Celerio, S-Presso, WagonR, Swift, Dzire, Baleno, Ertiga, S-Cross, Ciaz S, XL6 and Swift Hybrid will be on display. Also, the much-awaited Jimny off-roader will be showcased.

Tata Motors is likely to showcase the Gravitas SUV, which has three rows of seating, is an updated Harrier and probably the electric version of the Altroz premium hatchback. While the Renault stables will have a dozen cars, Mahindra and Mahindra has indicated there will be electric SUVs, probably electric versions of the XUV500, XUV300 and KUV100. Another small four-wheeler is also expected.

Korean auto major Hyundai will have the updated version of its SUV Creta and its BS-VI variant, while there will also be the 2020 Tucson and the Grand i10 Nios N-line sporty hatchback.

As part of its fresh push in India (India 2.0 Project), Skoda will showcase the Karoq SUV, an updated Superb sedan, the Rapid Monte Carlo version, Kodiaq SUV and also the Octavia RS 245 performance sedan.

Korean company Kia Motors will launch the Carnival (a competitor to the Toyota Innova) and showcase the Kia Seltos X-Line concept. Kia will also display the Soul EV and Niro EV. MG Motor India will unveil the Gloster SUV, while the latest Chinese entrant into India – Great Wall Motors – will announce its plans for India.

On the two-wheeler side, Suzuki will unveil its premium product range, while Okinawa’s maxi scooter – the Cruiser – will be unveiled.