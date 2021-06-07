Ducati drives in updated Panigale V4, Diavel 1260

Ducati drives in updated versions of Panigale V4, Diavel 1260 in India

With the launch of these new models, the company has already delivered on eight bikes of the 12 launches promised for India in 2021

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 07 2021, 16:35 ist
  • updated: Jun 07 2021, 19:54 ist
While the Diavel caters to riders looking for a power cruiser to munch miles on, the Panigale is a track enthusiast's dream and represents Ducati's best in the super bike category. Credit: iStock Photo

Italian superbike maker Ducati on Monday said it has launched updated versions of Panigale V4 and Diavel 1260 in India.

The BSVI compliant Panigale V4 and V4 S are priced at Rs 23.50 lakh and Rs 28.40 lakh, respectively while the Diavel 1260 and 1260 S are tagged at Rs 18.49 lakh and Rs 21.49 lakh respectively (ex-showroom).

With the launch of these new models, the company has already delivered on eight bikes of the 12 launches promised for India in 2021, Ducati said in a statement.

"We set out with an aggressive BSVI bike launch plan for 2021 and I am delighted that we have been able to deliver on it. Both the Panigale V4, V4 S and the Diavel 1260, 1260 S are an exciting addition to our entire range of bikes and helps us get closer to a more versatile line-up," Ducati India Managing Director Bipul Chandra noted.

While the Diavel caters to riders looking for a power cruiser to munch miles on, the Panigale is a track enthusiast's dream and represents Ducati's best in the super bike category, he added.

Bookings are now open for the new bikes across all Ducati dealerships in Delhi – NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kolkata & Chennai, and deliveries will begin as soon as lockdown restrictions are lifted, the company noted. 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Ducati
DH Auto
Automobile
Bikes

What's Brewing

How climate change may be affecting future of apples

How climate change may be affecting future of apples

In Pics | Easy steps to reduce your Carbon footprint

In Pics | Easy steps to reduce your Carbon footprint

E3 2021: Schedule, how to register and where to watch

E3 2021: Schedule, how to register and where to watch

The Lead: Manoj Bajpayee on 'The Family Man'

The Lead: Manoj Bajpayee on 'The Family Man'

 