Ducati India launches new Scrambler range 

Ducati has launched the new Scrambler range in India.

The MY21 Scrambler range for India includes the Scrambler Icon, Icon Dark and 1100 Dark Pro at at Rs 8.49 lakh, Rs 7.99 lakh and Rs 10.99 lakh respectively (ex-showroom, India) respectively.

Bipul Chandra, Managing Director, Ducati India, said: “The Scrambler range has always been a favourite amongst our customers and is the best-selling model range in India.

“The Scrambler Icon and Icon Dark get a retuned suspension setup. For purists, we are also launching the Scrambler 1100 Dark Pro. The reinforced chassis and the Dark Stealth paint job make the 1100 Dark Pro as good to look at as it is to ride,” he added.

The Scrambler Icon version sports an 803-cc air-cooled L-twin engine, steel teardrop fuel tank with interchangeable aluminium side panels, softer-feel hydraulic clutch control, all-new DRL headlight and an ergonomic switchgear.

The Ducati Scrambler includes wide handlebars, a flat seat, renewed suspension setup and new cornering ABS.

The Scrambler 1100 Dark Pro has a 1,079-cc engine and has a 15-litre fuel tank. It is equipped with Ducati Traction Control (DTC) and cornering ABS. It also has the Active, Journey and City riding modes.