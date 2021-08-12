Ducati India launches XDiavel range from Rs 18 lakh 

Ducati on Thursday announced the launch of its XDiavel range of motorcycles with two new BS-VI models: the XDiavel Dark and the XDiavel Black Star. The XDiavel Dark is priced at Rs 18.00 lakh, while the XDiavel Black Star will cost Rs 22.60 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).

Bipul Chandra, Managing Director, Ducati India, said, “The XDiavel range was the result of our efforts to bring two universes together. We wanted to build a bike that offered the comfort of the cruiser and the performance of a sport-focused bike. XDiavel has wowed and attracted massive following all over the world and offers a wholesome riding experience in an incredibly attractive looking package. The XDiavel is the perfect supplement to the existing Diavel range yet offers a lot more ‘devil’ both, inside and out. I am delighted that the XDiavel Black Star and XDiavel Dark are finally here as India has a big community of riders who love cruisers, and I am sure they will appreciate a cruiser which serves a unique flavour of comfort and pure, unadulterated performance.”

Both new versions have the twin-cylinder Ducati Testastretta DVT 1262 engine. To comply with the new emission regulations, an updated silencer layout, a new design, derived from the Diavel 1260, and a new engine calibration have been adopted. In this way, both the XDiavel motorcycles now deliver a maximum power of 160 hp at 9,500 rpm and a maximum torque of 13.0 Kgm at 5,000 rpm with an increase, compared to the BS-IV version, of eight hp and 0.2 kgm.

Like all the latest generation Ducatis, the XDiavel is also equipped with latest generation electronics package consisting of the Bosch Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) which, by dynamically measuring the roll and pitch angles as well as the speed of the relative set-up variations, provides the information to the Bosch Cornering ABS, allowing performance and safety standards to be raised.

This system, together with Ducati Traction Control (DTC), Riding Modes, Bosch Cornering ABS, Cruise Control and Ducati Power Launch (DPL) make the XDiavel a technological gem offering high performance and, above all, safety equipment to rein all that power in, the company said.

The XDiavel Dark features an adjustable 50 mm USD fork, 2 x 320 mm semi-floating discs, Brembo M4.32 radial mono-bloc calipers, PR18/19 radial master cylinder, and die-cast wheels in light alloy. XDiavel Dark also gets full LED head lights.

Differentiating itself from the XDiavel Dark, the XDiavel Black Star gets adjustable 50 mm USD fork with DLC treatment, forged rims which are entirely machined and painted in gloss black, which enhance the aesthetics of the bike and lighten it, resulting in a weight saving of over 2 Kg. The Black Star also gets high-grip suede fabric seat that appeals to its sporty nature. It also gets more powerful front brakes with 2 x 320 mm semi-floating discs, Brembo M50 radial mono-bloc calipers, PR16/9 radial master cylinder. The XDiavel Black Star also gets the Ducati Multimedia System (DMS) as standard. Lastly, it gets full LED headlights with DRLs.