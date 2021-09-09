Ducati launches SuperSport 950 from Rs 13.49 lakh 

Ducati on Thursday launched the all-new SuperSport 950 in two variants: SuperSport 950 and SuperSport 950 S. The SuperSport 950 is priced at Rs 13.49 lakh, while prices for the SuperSport 950 S start at Rs 15.49 lakh for Ducati Red and Rs 15.69 lakh for Arctic White Silk colour (ex-showroom India).

The SuperSport 950 will come in a 'Ducati Red fairing with Ducati Red frame and Glossy Black wheel rims’, while the SuperSport 950 S will be available in either ‘Arctic White Silk fairing with Ducati Red frame and Glossy Black wheel rims with Ducati Red tag’ or ‘Ducati Red fairing with Ducati Red frame and Glossy Black wheel rims with Ducati Red tag’ color options.

With this new iteration, the Ducati road sports bike changes its name and becomes the SuperSport 950, renewing its design aesthetics, electronic equipment and becoming compliant with the BS-VI emission standards. Thanks to a richer standard equipment, the updates make the SuperSport 950 sportier in appearance, more fun to ride every day, and more safer and comfortable.

Bipul Chandra, Managing Director of Ducati India, said, "The all-new SuperSport 950 is here to bring the racing DNA of the Panigale series packed into a much more accessible package, with a promise of a true everyday Superbike. With the SuperSport 950, we wanted to introduce a sports bike that isn't as committed as the Panigale and could be the everyday sports machine for many riders in India.

“It aims to offer a similar racing dynamic as its elder siblings to a more evolved rider and also appeal to riders who are beginning their sport bike journey. This new SuperSport 950 is the only sport-road bike in the market designed to deliver exciting yet accessible sporty ride on racetrack and on the road. I am confident that this package will appeal to a lot of riders in India," he added.

The new fairings designed by the engineers at the Ducati Style Centre give the SuperSport 950 a touch more sportiness, fluidity in shapes, and a strong resemblance to the Panigale V4. The new full-LED headlamp dominates the front section of the bike with daylight DRL. Two bi-function LED modules complement a low beam and a high beam that create a symmetrical look as soon as the lights turn on.

The SuperSport 950 is powered by the 937 cc Ducati Testastretta 11° twin-cylinder engine, revised to meet the BS-VI emission standards. The exhaust system and the engine control system interventions have not changed their character from the complete delivery at all revs. The maximum power and torque values are confirmed as 110 hp at 9,000 rpm and 93 Nm at 6,500 rpm respectively. It has four valves per cylinder, secondary air system, liquid cooling, compression ratio of 12.6:1 and bore and stroke measurements of 94 and 67.5 mm, respectively.

The clutch is in an oil bath with interlocking and anti-hopping system and is operated by the new hydraulic control with a self-bleeding radial pump equipped with an adjustable lever. The anti-hopping function intervenes when the torque at the wheel has an opposite action and reduces the pressure on the discs that allows you to maintain the stability of the vehicle in aggressive downshifts, typical of sporty riding.

The SuperSport 950 S, on the other hand, is equipped with refined, multi-adjustable Öhlins suspension. At the front, there is a fork with 48 mm diameter stanchions, with TiN treatment for maximum smoothness, and at the rear, an Öhlins mono-shock, fully adjustable, with an integrated gas tank.

The Brembo braking system of the SuperSport 950 is typical of sports bikes in terms of technical content and visual impact. At the front, there are Brembo M4-32 monobloc radial callipers that act on two 320 mm diameter discs, driven by a Brembo self-bleeding radial pump with a separate tank and adjustable lever.

At the rear, the SuperSport 950 is equipped with a 245 mm diameter disc, on which a two-piston calliper works. The braking system is managed by the Bosch Cornering ABS, which can be customised.