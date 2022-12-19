EV makers move into multi-utility e-two-wheelers

India is known for jugaad - a native prowess in finding innovative, flexible and cost-effective solutions to problems. Given this famous attribute, the sight of two-wheelers modified to carry variant cargo, used by retail deliveries and gig workers, should not come as a surprise. But remarkably, today, electric vehicle manufacturers are drawing inspiration from these make-shift arrangements.

“In India, two-wheelers are used not only for commuting but also for moving goods in different ways. This was done mostly by some jugaad retrofits,” said Suraj Ghosh, director, Powertrain & Compliance Forecasts, South Asia, S&P Global Mobility.

However, these quick fixes – where a personal mobility vehicle is often used to carry goods – have often resulted in mishaps in a country, that recorded over 1.55 lakh deaths in road crashes in 2021 (the highest in any calendar year).

But evidently the market niche has been recognised and embraced by the booming electric vehicle (EV) landscape, where a new segment is emerging for modular multi-utility vehicles with a handful of startups trying to solve the problem that was erstwhile addressed by only a couple of legacy automobile makers.

“There has always been this demand for such utility vehicles in the two-wheeler category but in the ICE (internal-combustion engine)-era this space was mostly untapped except by the TVS XL (a multi-utility heavy-duty load carrying moped),” said Ghosh.

Modular EV makers said that the existing two-wheeler options were limited and not designed keeping in mind the diverse needs of Indian customers.

“When we started, we realised that the two-wheelers are not doing well in the commercial fleet because they were all designed for personal mobility,” said Rajit Arya, Co-founder & CEO, Dispatch Vehicles, a purpose-built scooter manufacturing company.

Others pointed out the need for customised solutions.

These are largely similar performing vehicles and there is nothing so innovative about them. So, the customer has to buy one of them and has to adapt as per the vehicle, said Pritesh Mahajan, co-founder of Revamp Moto, a Nashik-based modular EV company.

“We wanted to put the customer at the centre and make a vehicle that will adapt as per the customer’s use case,” Mahajan said.

Revamp Moto launched RM Buddie 25, what it claimed as India’s first transformable EV, on Friday, and will have attachments like an insulated box, carrier and saddlebags that can be swapped as per requirements in less than 30 seconds.

These modular vehicles are expected to address multiple-use needs, along with ensuring rider safety.

While there are attachments (available) in the market, for variant use, they are not reliable, said Mahajan.

“There are some players in tier-2 & 3 markets, who have built some attachments and put them up on their (Hero) Splendor and (Honda) Activa. But, these are fabricated by the local fabricators who often don’t understand safety norms,” said Mahajan.

Considerations like traffic and manoeuvrability are often ignored since the personal mobility vehicles were not designed to carry goods, he added.

“Having utility equipment company-fitted should enhance safety with better vehicle integration and structure,” said Ghosh.

Along with rural entrepreneurs, these vehicles could also prove to be game-changers for fleet owners and gig workers.

“We will be starting with the fleet, then targeting gig workers also,” said Dispatch Vehicles’ Arya.

Challenges aplenty

However, convincing the customers who perceive such vehicles to be made exclusively for those making deliveries will be a challenge, said Mahajan, whose company is looking to target rural entrepreneurs and other direct customers who buy vehicles not only for mobility but also to support their livelihoods.

“People don’t understand this concept and nobody wants to be the early adopter because it’s a gamble,” he said.

Additionally, the companies might face challenges in terms of market acceptance, said Ghosh.

“Also, the performance and range expectations in that vehicle category versus affordability is a tough one,” he added.

On the other hand, for Dispatch Vehicles, which is targeting fleet and gig-workers, convincing customers won’t be a problem since their target audience already understands the use-case of such vehicles, said Arya.