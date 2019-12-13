Evanka Thimmaiah wins TVS Ntorq Call of Design contest

Evanka Thimmaiah from the State School of Design, Bengaluru, claimed top honours for her rendition of the TVS Ntorq 125 race machine in the TVS Ntorq 125 Call of Design contest. The winners were announced on Friday.

The other winners of the contest were Anoop Nellikalayil from National Institute of Design, Gandhinagar, who bagged the first runner up prize, followed by Siddharth Sangwan from Industrial Design Center, IIT, Bombay, and Sachin Sing Tensing from National Institute of Design, Gandhinagar, who were announced as the joint second runners up.

The contest was split into two phases that invited students and auto journalists to display their creative and innovative ability.

As part of the contest, the shortlisted students were given the opportunity to replicate their ideas on the machine that further split the selection process, into a Viewer’s Choice Award and Jury Award. As part of the former, the designs were adjudged by the larger community through an online poll and the 10 designs were posted on social media handles. Rajat Kushwaha from IIT IDC was the winner for the Viewer’s Choice award.