FCA unveils 2021 Jeep Compass SUV 

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles India on Thursday unveiled the 2021 Jeep Compass sports utility vehicle.

The new Jeep Compass will be manufactured at FCA’s joint venture manufacturing facility in Ranjangaon, near Pune. The company has said that production of the vehicle has begun and dispatches of the SUV will begin shortly and that it will be available for customer test drives by the end of the month.

The Compass rivals the just-launched 2021 MG Hector, Tata Harrier, Volkswagen T-Roc and Skoda Karoq.

Partha Datta, President and Managing Director, FCA India said: “Over the last three years, the made-in-India Jeep Compass has established its superiority in the minds of Indian customers with its world class quality, safety, capability and performance.

“We have now raised the bar, making the New Jeep Compass an even more compelling proposition, and one that incorporates customer feedback. The New Compass package offers an all-new level of sophistication, passenger comfort, technology and user experience while remaining true to its Jeep DNA,” he added.

The exterior look has been made sharper, with the new Jeep Compass getting the seven-slot grille, trapezoidal wheel arches, headlights now with reflectors as well as LED projectors.

The new Jeep Compass will come with a new 10.1-inch high-definition display UConnect-5 system. This system is much faster than the previous generation and can accommodate over-the-air and real time updates. The new Jeep Compass comes with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Using the mobile app, users can lock/ unlock doors, know vehicle health, get driver analytics, location services, safety service feature to raise an alert in case of an accident, stolen vehicle alert, among others.

Other features include automatic headlamps and rain-sensing wipers, electronic parking brake, hill hold and hill descent control, 4x4 system, hot stamped and laser-welded panels, frequency damped suspension, six airbags, electronic stability control, panic brake assist, brake lock differential, electronic roll mitigation, hydraulic boost compensation, ready-alert braking, rainy brake support, among others.