Fiat Chrysler commits $150 million investment in Hyderabad

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) has pledged an investment of $ 150 million to set up its new Global Digital Hub in Hyderabad.

FCA ICT India, FCA’s new innovation and technology development facility, would be the company’s largest digital hub outside of North America and Europe Middle East Africa, the company announced on Wednesday.

“FCA ICT India will create nearly 1,000 new cutting-edge technology jobs by the end of 2021 and has plans to increase hiring over the next two to three years. The newly recruited employees will work on exciting products and concepts that will define the future of mobility at FCA,” the company said in a press release.

Excited to announce that another marquee company - world leader in Automobiles, Fiat Chrysler chose Hyderabad as its largest & only presence outside of its HQ in North America. Investment of ₹1100 Crores and 1,000 jobs in the first year 😊@fcagroup @mchamarthi @Jeep pic.twitter.com/cA2nb89nMr — KTR (@KTRTRS) December 16, 2020

FCA India manufactures the Jeep Compass vehicles in the country and exports the SUV to 13 international right-hand drive markets, including Japan, Australia.

FCA has ampresence in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, with headquarters in Mumbai and employs over 3,000 people. The company has a joint venture vehicle and powertrain manufacturing facility in Ranjangaon, Maharashtra. The company’s engineering and product development operations are located in Pune and Chennai.

“The $150 million investment in Telangana cements our continued commitment to India and our customers,” said Dr Partha Datta, President and Managing Director, FCA India.

“FCA ICT India will be our technology backbone that will not only help us develop products for future mobility but will also sharpen our efforts to enhance customer-centricity. This is a significant step forward in realizing our vision to make our Indian operations more capable to develop digitally-driven products and technologies locally for India and also for the world.”

The Global Digital Hub will serve as a ‘transformation and innovation engine’ for FCA and drive global IT strategy, and deliver excellence through a robust platform, technology and service centres of excellence. The Global Digital Hub will focus on building strategic competencies in niche technology areas such as connected vehicle programs, artificial intelligence, data accelerators, and cloud technologies, among others, the company stated.

FCA India said that it is gearing up to launch a number of new products in 2021.