Ford Endeavour Sport edition launched at Rs 35.10 lakh

Ford India on Tuesday launched the Sport edition of its SUV -- the Endeavour -- at a price of Rs 35.10 lakh (ex-showroom).

This special edition will be the top-trim variant of the company’s SUV and will feature an all-wheel-drive option only. The Sport edition features an all-black exterior, including the alloy rims.

The Endeavour competes with the Toyota Fortuner, Isuzu MU-X and Mahindra Alturas.

“Ford Endeavour Sport in black makes a bold statement, whether it is your regular commute during the week or your off-road adventure during the weekend,” said Vinay Raina, Executive Director of Marketing, Sales and Service, Ford India.

Under the hood is a new 2.0-litre EcoBlue engine and mated to a 10 speed automatic transmission. The BS-VI engine can put out 170 ps of peak power and 420 Nm peak torque.

The Endeavour Sport also features the FordPass connectivity solution with which starting, stopping, locking or unlocking the vehicle, fuel levels, distance to empty and locating the vehicle can all be done remotely.

Other features include Terrain Management System (TMS) with Normal, Snow/ Mud/ Grass, Sand and Rock preset modes, up to seven airbags, voice-enabled in-car connectivity technology SYNC 3 with an eight-inch touchscreen and Apple CarPlay, Google Auto compatibility, active noise cancellation, panoramic sunroof, semi-auto parallel park assist, push start button, rear and front parking sensors, rear parking camera, automatic headlamps, automatic wipers, DRLs, dual-zone automatic climate control, eight-way power-adjustable driver and front passenger seat.