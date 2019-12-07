Ford India announces Midnight Surprises campaign

Ford has brought back its unique mega sales campaign ‘Midnight Surprise’ for consumers across India.

The campaign offers convenience, deals and assured gifts worth Rs 5 crore and will run from December 6 to 8. Ford dealerships across the country will remain open from 9 am until midnight during the campaign.

All customers booking a Ford car during the three-day campaign period will get a digital scratch card, entitling them for assured gifts on delivery of their cars within this month.

The gifts on bookings made during Midnight Surprise include LED TVs, washing machines, air purifier, microwave ovens to latest generation iPad, iPhone 11, gold coins and holiday vouchers including a seven-day, six-night trip to London.

Customers taking deliveries of their Ford cars in December will automatically qualify for a lucky draw with a brand-new Ford EcoSport as the bumper prize. The winners of the bumper prize will be announced on February 14, 2020.

The offer will be valid on Ford’s line-up of Ford Figo, Ford Aspire, Ford Freestyle, Ford EcoSport and Ford Endeavour.