Ford introduces automatic variants of Figo 

Ford India on Thursday introduced two automatic variants of its flagship hatchback Figo.

Available in Titanium and Titanium+ trims at an introductory price of Rs 7.75 lakh and Rs 8.20 lakh respectively, the new Figo AT offers segment-best six-speed, torque converter automatic transmission that is paired to BS-VI compliant three-cylinder 1.2-litre petrol engine.

The new variants will deliver 96 ps of power and 119 Nm of peak torque.

“Ford is committed to serving customers in India and is proud to introduce the world-class automatic technology for customers in the mass-market segment,” said Vinay Raina, Executive Director for Marketing, Sales and Service at Ford India.

“With a proven legacy of outstanding performance, unmatched safety, superior technology and segment-best connectivity, we are confident that new Figo AT will be an automatic choice for several new buyers who don’t believe in look-alike automatics like AMT," he added.

The Ford Figo AT offers a Sport Mode and SelectShift features on the six-speed automatic transmission.

In the Sport Mode, the transmission will select the optimum gear with shifts happening faster for more responsive driving delivering the best performance. While the SelectShift feature, it will enable the driver to change gears manually using a toggle switch on the gearshift lever.

Other features include rain-sensing wipers, electrochromic IRVM for greater convenience, seven-inch capacitive touchscreen infotainment system for superior connectivity, side and curtain airbags, standard dual front airbags, traction control system, electronic stability control and hill launch assist among other features as superior safety.