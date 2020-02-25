Ford introduces BS-VI Endeavour starting from Rs 29.55 lakh

Ford India, on Tuesday, introduced the BS-VI 2020 Endeavour with a new 2.0-litre EcoBlue engine and world’s first 10 speed automatic transmission at an introductory price starting from Rs 29.55 lakh.

Ford said that there is up to 14 per cent improvement in fuel efficiency and that the introductory prices will only be valid till April 30 after which the ex-showroom prices will see an upward revision of Rs 70,000. All bookings till April 30 will get the introductory price.

Anurag Mehrotra, President and Managing Director, Ford India, said: “With the 2020 Endeavour, we are offering a product that combines best of both worlds – outstanding capabilities and class-leading fuel efficiency. With its enhanced value proposition, we are confident that the Endeavour will become the SUV of choice for several new customers.”

The EcoBlue mill delivers 170 ps of power and can put out 420 Nm of peak torque. The new Endeavour has Ford’s mobility and connectivity solution FordPassTM. The solution can perform vehicle operations like starting, stopping, locking or unlocking the vehicle, know remaining fuel levels, distance to empty and locating their vehicle remotely. All variants of 2020 Endeavour will come with a factory-fitted, cloud-connected device that will communicate with vehicle owners in real-time via the FordPassTM smartphone application.

The 2020 Endeavour also features all-LED headlamps.

On the driving front, the Endeavour has the clever four-wheel-drive system, an active transfer case with torque on demand. It also features a terrain management system (TMS) with four preset modes – Normal, Snow/ Mud/ Grass, Sand and Rock – that alter the vehicle’s throttle response, transmission, the four-wheel-drive system and traction control to confidently tackle any situation. There can be up to seven airbags, including a driver knee airbag.

On the connectivity front, it has the SYNC 3 technology with an eight-inch touchscreen and Apple CarPlay, Google Auto compatibility.

The 2020 Endeavour will be available in Diffused Silver, Sunset Red, and Diamond White.

The three trims available are 2.0L Titanium 4X2 AT, 2.0L Titanium+ 4X2 Automatic and 2.0L Titanium+ 4X4 Automatic.