Go off the beaten path with these adventure motorcycles

If you are the one who seeks a bit of thrill in life and into activities like road trips with buddies, an adventure motorcycle is a great choice.

Unlike roadsters or sports bikes, adventure bikes will let the rider sit in an upright position and that will facilitate long hours of riding without getting pain in the lower back.

The other advantage with adventure motorcycles is that the ground clearance is high and one can go off-road for a bit of, well, adventure.

There has been a rise in the number of models launched in India as the popularity of these adventure has also gone up.

DH lists some of the prominent twin-cylinder options that are up for grabs in the market:

Honda CB500X:

Specifications:



Credit: Honda MSI Photo



Engine: 471.03 cc 4-stroke parallel twin

Max power: 47.5 ps @ 8500 rpm

Max torque: 43.2 Nm @ 6500 rpm

Front suspension: Telescopic suspension

Rear suspension: Honda ProLINK monoshock

Front brake: Disc 310 mm

Rear brake: Disc 240 mm

Braking system: Dual channel ABS

Front tyre: 110/80-19 M/C 59H

Rear tyre: 160/60-17 M/C 69H

Number of gears: 6

Price: Rs 6.87 lakh (ex-showroom)

Suzuki V-Storm 650 XT:



Credit: Suzuki Motorcycle India Photo



Specifications:

Engine: 645 cc 4-stroke liquid-cooled DOHC 90° V-twin

Front suspension: Telescopic coil spring oil damped

Rear suspension: Link type coil spring oil damped

Front tyre: 110/80 R19 M/C 59V

Rear tyre: 150/70 R17 M/C 69V

Number of gears: 6

Price: Rs 8.93 (ex-showroom)

Benelli TRK 502 X:

Specifications:



Credit: Benelli India Photo



Engine: 500 cc in-line 4-stroke 2-cylinder DOHC liquid-cooled 8-valve

Max power: 47.5 ps @ 8500 rpm

Max torque: 46 Nm @ 6000 rpm

Front suspension: Inverted telescopic

Rear suspension: Hydraulic monoshock

Front brake: 320mm dual discs

Rear brake: 260mm single disc

Braking system: Dual channel ABS

Front tyre: 110/80 R19 M/C 59V

Rear tyre: 150/70 R17 M/C 69V

No of gears: 6

Price: 5.25 lakh (ex-showroom)

Kawasaki Versys 650:

Specifications:



Credit: Kawasaki India Photo



Engine: 649 cc liquid-cooled 4-stroke parallel twin

Max power: 66 ps @ 8,500 rpm

Max torque: 61 Nm @ 7,000 rpm

Front suspension: 41 mm inverted telescopic fork

Rear suspension: Offset laydown single shock

Front brake: Dual semi-ﬂoating 300 mm petal discs

Rear brake: Single 250 mm petal disc

Front tyre: 120/70 Z R17 M/C 58W

Rear tyre: 160/60 Z R17 M/C 69W

No of gears: 6

Price: Rs 7.08 lakh (ex-showroom)