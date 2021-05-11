Go off the beaten path with these adventure motorcycles

These are twin-cylinder bikes that offer good power and torque, and a good riding experience over long distances

Vivek Phadnis
Vivek Phadnis
  May 11 2021
  • updated: May 11 2021, 18:22 ist
The Honda CB500X. Credit: Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Photo

If you are the one who seeks a bit of thrill in life and into activities like road trips with buddies, an adventure motorcycle is a great choice.   

Unlike roadsters or sports bikes, adventure bikes will let the rider sit in an upright position and that will facilitate long hours of riding without getting pain in the lower back.   

The other advantage with adventure motorcycles is that the ground clearance is high and one can go off-road for a bit of, well, adventure.   

There has been a rise in the number of models launched in India as the popularity of these adventure has also gone up.   

DH lists some of the prominent twin-cylinder options that are up for grabs in the market:   

Honda CB500X:   

Specifications:   


Credit: Honda MSI Photo

Engine: 471.03 cc 4-stroke parallel twin  
Max power: 47.5 ps @ 8500 rpm  
Max torque: 43.2 Nm @ 6500 rpm  
Front suspension: Telescopic suspension  
Rear suspension: Honda ProLINK monoshock
Front brake: Disc 310 mm  
Rear brake: Disc 240 mm 
Braking system: Dual channel ABS  
Front tyre: 110/80-19 M/C 59H  
Rear tyre: 160/60-17 M/C 69H  
Number of gears: 6  
Price: Rs 6.87 lakh (ex-showroom)  

  

Suzuki V-Storm 650 XT:  


Credit: Suzuki Motorcycle India Photo

Specifications:   

Engine: 645 cc 4-stroke liquid-cooled DOHC 90° V-twin  
Front suspension: Telescopic coil spring oil damped  
Rear suspension: Link type coil spring oil damped  
Front tyre: 110/80 R19 M/C 59V 
Rear tyre: 150/70 R17 M/C 69V 
Number of gears: 6  
Price: Rs 8.93 (ex-showroom) 

  

Benelli TRK 502 X:

Specifications:   


Credit: Benelli India Photo

Engine: 500 cc in-line 4-stroke 2-cylinder DOHC liquid-cooled 8-valve
Max power: 47.5 ps @ 8500 rpm 
Max torque: 46 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Front suspension: Inverted telescopic  
Rear suspension: Hydraulic monoshock  
Front brake: 320mm dual discs  
Rear brake: 260mm single disc  
Braking system: Dual channel ABS  
Front tyre: 110/80 R19 M/C 59V   
Rear tyre: 150/70 R17 M/C 69V  
No of gears: 6  
Price: 5.25 lakh (ex-showroom) 

  

Kawasaki Versys 650:  

Specifications:   


Credit: Kawasaki India Photo

Engine: 649 cc liquid-cooled 4-stroke parallel twin 
Max power: 66 ps @ 8,500 rpm   
Max torque: 61 Nm @ 7,000 rpm  
Front suspension: 41 mm inverted telescopic fork   
Rear suspension: Offset laydown single shock    
Front brake: Dual semi-ﬂoating 300 mm petal discs  
Rear brake: Single 250 mm petal disc  
Front tyre: 120/70 Z R17 M/C 58W  
Rear tyre: 160/60 Z R17 M/C 69W  
No of gears: 6 
Price: Rs 7.08 lakh (ex-showroom) 

