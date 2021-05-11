Go off the beaten path with these adventure motorcycles

If you are the one who seeks a bit of thrill in life and into activities like road trips with buddies, an adventure motorcycle is a great choice.
Unlike roadsters or sports bikes, adventure bikes will let the rider sit in an upright position and that will facilitate long hours of riding without getting pain in the lower back.
The other advantage with adventure motorcycles is that the ground clearance is high and one can go off-road for a bit of, well, adventure.
There has been a rise in the number of models launched in India as the popularity of these adventure has also gone up.
DH lists some of the prominent twin-cylinder options that are up for grabs in the market:
Honda CB500X:
Specifications:
Engine: 471.03 cc 4-stroke parallel twin
Max power: 47.5 ps @ 8500 rpm
Max torque: 43.2 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Front suspension: Telescopic suspension
Rear suspension: Honda ProLINK monoshock
Front brake: Disc 310 mm
Rear brake: Disc 240 mm
Braking system: Dual channel ABS
Front tyre: 110/80-19 M/C 59H
Rear tyre: 160/60-17 M/C 69H
Number of gears: 6
Price: Rs 6.87 lakh (ex-showroom)
Suzuki V-Storm 650 XT:
Specifications:
Engine: 645 cc 4-stroke liquid-cooled DOHC 90° V-twin
Front suspension: Telescopic coil spring oil damped
Rear suspension: Link type coil spring oil damped
Front tyre: 110/80 R19 M/C 59V
Rear tyre: 150/70 R17 M/C 69V
Number of gears: 6
Price: Rs 8.93 (ex-showroom)
Benelli TRK 502 X:
Specifications:
Engine: 500 cc in-line 4-stroke 2-cylinder DOHC liquid-cooled 8-valve
Max power: 47.5 ps @ 8500 rpm
Max torque: 46 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Front suspension: Inverted telescopic
Rear suspension: Hydraulic monoshock
Front brake: 320mm dual discs
Rear brake: 260mm single disc
Braking system: Dual channel ABS
Front tyre: 110/80 R19 M/C 59V
Rear tyre: 150/70 R17 M/C 69V
No of gears: 6
Price: 5.25 lakh (ex-showroom)
Kawasaki Versys 650:
Specifications:
Engine: 649 cc liquid-cooled 4-stroke parallel twin
Max power: 66 ps @ 8,500 rpm
Max torque: 61 Nm @ 7,000 rpm
Front suspension: 41 mm inverted telescopic fork
Rear suspension: Offset laydown single shock
Front brake: Dual semi-ﬂoating 300 mm petal discs
Rear brake: Single 250 mm petal disc
Front tyre: 120/70 Z R17 M/C 58W
Rear tyre: 160/60 Z R17 M/C 69W
No of gears: 6
Price: Rs 7.08 lakh (ex-showroom)
