Green Vehicle Expo in Bengaluru from Nov 27-29 

Bengaluru will host the second International Green Vehicle Expo 2021 at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) on November 27, 28 and 29.

The exhibition will consist of electric and hybrid vehicle, components, batteries, GPS systems and allied industry and is being conducted in association with the Government of India, Government of Karnataka, Federation of Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association, Auto Dealers Association. Bengaluru, Hubballi Automobile Dealers Association, Karnataka Two-Wheeler Workshop Owners and Technicians Association, and other local bodies. The event is being organised by Md Mudassir and Ram Saundilkar of Mid Day Marketing.

Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru on Saturday, Rahamatulla (President – Auto Dealers Association) said: “A lot of companies will take part and it includes 2W, 3W, cars and commercial vehicles. There is a big change in the way we see green vehicles and the idea of organising this expo is to bring awareness to the public.”

The expo will showcase the entire complete range of technology and products ranging across electric vehicle and hybrid vehicle industry and will ensure to be an excellent one stop destination to explore new business tie-ups, engage with the industry experts and find future business partners. The exhibition aims at showcasing the true potential of electrical vehicle and hybrid vehicle industry at the upcoming show, the organisers said.

The organisers also said that India will have a better progress on electric two-wheelers, rickshaws and electric buses in next 10 years. “The report predicts that by 2040, EVs will constitute 40 per cent of the total passenger vehicle fleet in India. At the end of 2017, there were only 6,000 highway capable electric cars plying on Indian roads. However, the BNEF study expects that the annual sales of EVs will reach 30,000 units in 2022 as opposed to 2,000 units in 2017. And if the sale of EVs grows as has been predicted in the study, they will constitute about 6.6 per cent of annual vehicle sales by 2030 and go up to 27 per cent by 2040. This means that by 2040, about 13 per cent of the passenger vehicles plying on Indian roads will be electric,” the organisers said.

There are expected to be at least 80 participants exhibiting more than 400 products.

Some of the reputed exhibitors in the AutoTechnika and Green Vehicle Expo 2019 included the likes of AM Automart Private Limited, Airboss Air Tools Company Limited, Eco Tech Solution, Asiatek Automotive Solutions India Private Limited, Nexus Pneumatics Private Limited, Greaves Cotton Limited, Future Hi-Tech Batteries Limited, Symphony Limited, from India, while the international participants comprised of Daehong Kostech Company Limited, TUV Rheinland Private Limited, Zenthermik Sensing Technologies Private Limited, and others. The event has seen participation from China, Taiwan, South Korea and USA.

The event will be open for visitors from 10 am on November 27 5:30 pm on November 29.