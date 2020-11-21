Harley-Davidson assures Indian owners of after-sales support 

Indian Harley-Davidson motorcycle owners have been given assurance that the American company is working closely with Hero MotoCorp and that after-sales services will be restored soon.

“As we change our business model in India, we are pleased to be continuing our journey in the country together with Hero MotoCorp. We are working closely with Hero to ensure a smooth transition for our riders,” said Sajeev Rajasekharan, Managing Director, Asia Emerging Markets and India, Harley-Davidson.

“We are providing our riders with updates as available and have assured them that Harley-Davidson motorcycle, parts and accessories and general merchandise sales, as well as after-sale services, warranty and H.O.G. activities will continue from January 2021 onwards," he added.

With the sudden exit of the company from India, there was uncertainty about the future of dealerships and among owners about after-sales service and spare parts.

Late in September, Harley-Davidson announced that it was exiting the Indian market due to low sales.

However, there was a subsequent announcement that the company had tied up with Hero MotoCorp.

“As per a distribution agreement, Hero MotoCorp will sell and service Harley-Davidson motorcycles and sell parts and accessories and general merchandise, riding gear and apparel through a network of brand-exclusive Harley-Davidson dealers and Hero MotorCorp’s existing dealership network in India,” it was announced.