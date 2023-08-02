Harley Davidson X440 model becomes costlier by Rs 10,500

Harley Davidson X440 model becomes costlier by Rs 10.5K

Online bookings at current price will close on August 3.

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Aug 02 2023, 10:47 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2023, 10:47 ist
Harley Davidson X440. Credit: Official Website/harley-davidson.com

Indian two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday increased prices of its Harley Davidson X440 by Rs 10,500 ($127.45) to Rs 2,39,500.

Online bookings at current price will close on August 3, the company said.

($1 = Rs 82.38)

