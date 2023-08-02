Harley Davidson X440 model becomes costlier by Rs 10,500

Indian two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday increased prices of its Harley Davidson X440 by Rs 10,500 ($127.45) to Rs 2,39,500.
Online bookings at current price will close on August 3, the company said.
($1 = Rs 82.38)
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Harley Davidson X440 model becomes costlier by Rs 10.5K
As Trump indicted, Biden hits fish restaurant
NASA's Voyager 2 out of contact but not lost in space
India witnesses supermoon
Lalbagh flower show from Aug 4 to 15
Arabithittu to house deer at St John's hospital park
Foundation Day: KSRTC staff distribute Mysore pak
A wrong that was right for the job
Rahul visits Azadpur Mandi, meets vegetable vendors
DH Toon | On the hate track