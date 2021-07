Here are some commuter motorcycles you can buy 

Just like commuter scooters, the commuter motorcycle segment is the backbone of the two-wheeler industry. They sell in huge numbers and is the preferred mode of transport for the common man who prefers his own vehicle.

DH lists some commuter motorcycles you can buy in India:

TVS Star City +



Credit: TVS Motor Company Photo



Engine displacement: 109.7 cc

Power: 8.2 ps @ 7350 rpm

Torque: 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm

Front suspension: Telescopic (oil damped)

Rear suspension: Five-step adjustable hydraulic shock absorber

Front brake: Drum 130 mm/ Disc 240 mm

Rear brake: Drum 110 mm

Front tyre: 2.75x17 41P 4PR tubeless

Rear tyre: 3.0x17 50P 6PR tubeless

Price: From Rs 66,395 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru).

Hero Splendor+



Credit: Hero MotoCorp Photo



Engine displacement: 97.2 cc

Power: 8 ps @ 8000 rpm

Torque: 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm

Front suspension: Telescopic hydraulic shock absorbers

Rear suspension: Five-step adjustable hydraulic shock absorbers

Front brake: 130 mm drum

Rear brake: 130 mm drum

Front tyre: 80/100-18 M/C 47P tubeless

Rear tyre: 80/100-18 M/C 54P tubeless

Price: From Rs 61,920 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru)

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon



Credit: Bajaj Auto Photo



Engine displacement: 124.4 cc

Power: 11.8 ps @ 8500 rpm

Torque: 10.8 Nm @ 6500 rpm

Front suspension: Telescopic

Rear suspension: Twin gas shock

Front brake: 240 mm disc/ 170 mm drum

Rear: 130 mm drum

Front tyre: 80/100 x 17 tubeless

Rear tyre: 100x90 x 17 tubeless

Price: Rs 79,751 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru)

Honda Shine



Credit: HMSI Photo



Engine displacement: 124 cc

Power: 10.7 ps @ 7500 rpm

Torque: 11 Nm @ 6000 rpm

Front suspension: Telescopic

Rear suspension: Hydraulic

Front brake: Disc 240 mm, Drum 130 mm

Rear brake: Drum 130 mm

Front tyre: 80/100-18 M/C 47P tubeless

Rear tyre: 80/100-18 M/C 54P tubeless

Price: From Rs 74,919 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru)

Honda SP 125



Credit: HMSI Photo



Engine displacement: 124 cc

Power: 10.7 ps @ 7500 rpm

Torque: 10.9 Nm @ 6000 rpm

Front suspension: Telescopic

Rear suspension: Hydraulic type

Front brake: Disc 240 mm, drum 130 mm

Rear brake: Drum 130 mm

Front tyre: 80/100-18 M/C 47P tubeless

Rear tyre: 80/100-18 M/C 54P tubeless

Price: From Rs 80,011 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru)