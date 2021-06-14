Here are some premium commuter motorcycles you can buy

The category above the base commuter motorcycle segment is popular among the masses for ample power to get around in the city.
These motorcycles have advanced technologies like anti-lock braking systems, disc brakes and tubeless tyres, making them safe like some of the more expensive machines.
DH lists some motorcycles in the Rs one lakh range:
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
Engine displacement: 159.7 cc
Power: 17.63 ps @ 9250 rpm
Torque: 14.73 Nm @ 7250 rpm
No of gears: 5
Front suspension: Telescopic Fork
Rear suspension: Monoshock
Front brake: 270 mm dia petal disc
Rear: 130 mm dia drum
Front tyre: 90/90-17 49P, tubeless
Rear tyre: 110/80-17 57P tubeless/ 130/70-17 M/C 62P, tubeless
ABS: Single channel super-moto ABS
Price: From 1,06,215 (ex-showroom, Karnataka)
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Engine displacement: 149.50 cc
Power: 14 ps @ 8500 rpm
Torque: 13.25 Nm @ 6500 rpm
No of gears: 5
Front suspension: Telescopic, 31mm conventional fork
Rear suspension: Twin shock absorber, gas filled with canister
Front brake: ABS, 260 mm disc
Rear brake: 130mm dia, drum
Front tyre: 80/100 17, tubeless
Rear tyre: 100/90 17, tubeless
Price: Rs 99,904 (ex-showroom, Karnataka)
Hero Xtreme 160R
Engine displacement: 163 cc
Power: 15 ps @ 8500 rpm
Torque: 14 Nm @ 6500 rpm
No of gears: 5
Front suspension: Telescopic (37 mm dia) with anti-friction bush
Rear suspension: Seven step rider-adjustable monoshock
Front brake: 276 mm petal disc, Single channel ABS
Rear brake: 220 mm petal disc/ 130 mm drum
Front tyre: 100/80 R17, tubeless
Rear tyre: 130/70 R17 radial, tubeless
Price: From Rs 1,05,410 (ex-showroom)
Yamaha FZ-FI
Engine displacement: 149 cc
Power: 12.4 ps @ 7,250 rpm
Torque: 13.3 Nm @ 5,500 rpm
No of gears: 5
Front suspension: Telescopic fork
Rear suspension: Seven-Step adjustable monocross suspension
Front brake: Disc brake (282 mm)
Rear brake: Disc brake (220 mm)
Front tyre size: 100/80-17M/C 52P, tubeless
Rear tyre size: 140/60R17M/C 63P, tubeless
Price: 99,900 (ex-showroom, Karnataka)
Honda Unicorn
Engine displacement: 162.7 cc
Power: 13 ps @ 7500 rpm
Torque: 14 Nm @ 5500 rpm
No of gears: 5
Frame: Diamond type
Front suspension: Telescopic
Rear suspension: Hydraulic (monoshock)
Front tyre size: 80/100-18 M/C 47P, tubeless
Rear tyre size: 100/90-18 M/C 56P, tubeless
Brake type and size (front) disc: 240 mm
Brake type and size (rear) drum: 130 mm
Price: Rs 99,475 (ex-showroom)
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Dance helps Congo's rape survivors cope with trauma
How the sports community reacted to Djokovic's victory
Wondering how Carlos Ghosn escaped Japan? Here's how
Remembering SSR on his first death anniversary
Fact-check: Does Covid-19 vaccine make you 'magnetic'?
Malaysia's reef sharks deal with mystery skin disease
Social distancing and sex in the Olympic village
Mizoram man who headed 'world's largest family' dies