Here are some premium commuter motorcycles you can buy

These motorcycles cost about a lakh or slightly more and have advanced technologies like ABS and disc brakes

Vivek Phadnis
Vivek Phadnis, DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 14 2021, 17:38 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2021, 17:38 ist
The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V. Credit: TVS Motor Photo

The category above the base commuter motorcycle segment is popular among the masses for ample power to get around in the city.  

These motorcycles have advanced technologies like anti-lock braking systems, disc brakes and tubeless tyres, making them safe like some of the more expensive machines.  

DH lists some motorcycles in the Rs one lakh range:  

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V 


Credit: TVS Motor Photo

Engine displacement: 159.7 cc 

Power: 17.63 ps @ 9250 rpm 

 Torque: 14.73 Nm @ 7250 rpm 

No of gears: 5 

Front suspension: Telescopic Fork 

Rear suspension: Monoshock 

Front brake: 270 mm dia petal disc 

Rear: 130 mm dia drum 

Front tyre: 90/90-17 49P, tubeless 

Rear tyre: 110/80-17 57P tubeless/ 130/70-17 M/C 62P, tubeless 

ABS: Single channel super-moto ABS 

Price: From 1,06,215 (ex-showroom, Karnataka) 

 

Bajaj Pulsar 150 


Credit: Bajaj Auto Photo

Engine displacement: 149.50 cc  

Power: 14 ps @ 8500 rpm  

Torque: 13.25 Nm @ 6500 rpm 

No of gears: 5 

Front suspension: Telescopic, 31mm conventional fork  

Rear suspension: Twin shock absorber, gas filled with canister  

Front brake: ABS, 260 mm disc  

Rear brake: 130mm dia, drum  

Front tyre: 80/100 17, tubeless  

Rear tyre: 100/90 17, tubeless  

Price: Rs 99,904 (ex-showroom, Karnataka) 

 

Hero Xtreme 160R  


Credit: Hero MotoCorp Photo

Engine displacement: 163 cc 

Power: 15 ps @ 8500 rpm 

Torque: 14 Nm @ 6500 rpm 

No of gears: 5 

Front suspension: Telescopic (37 mm dia) with anti-friction bush 

Rear suspension: Seven step rider-adjustable monoshock 

Front brake: 276 mm petal disc, Single channel ABS 

Rear brake: 220 mm petal disc/ 130 mm drum 

Front tyre: 100/80 R17, tubeless 

Rear tyre: 130/70 R17 radial, tubeless 

Price: From Rs 1,05,410 (ex-showroom) 

 

Yamaha FZ-FI 


Credit: Yamaha India Photo

Engine displacement: 149 cc 

Power: 12.4 ps @ 7,250 rpm 

Torque: 13.3 Nm @ 5,500 rpm 

No of gears: 5 

Front suspension: Telescopic fork  

Rear suspension: Seven-Step adjustable monocross suspension 

Front brake: Disc brake (282 mm) 

Rear brake: Disc brake (220 mm) 

Front tyre size: 100/80-17M/C 52P, tubeless 

Rear tyre size: 140/60R17M/C 63P, tubeless 

Price: 99,900 (ex-showroom, Karnataka) 

 

Honda Unicorn 


Credit: Honda MSI Photo

Engine displacement: 162.7 cc 

Power: 13 ps @ 7500 rpm 

Torque: 14 Nm @ 5500 rpm 

No of gears: 5 

Frame: Diamond type 

Front suspension: Telescopic 

Rear suspension: Hydraulic (monoshock) 

Front tyre size: 80/100-18 M/C 47P, tubeless 

Rear tyre size: 100/90-18 M/C 56P, tubeless 

Brake type and size (front) disc: 240 mm 

Brake type and size (rear) drum: 130 mm 

Price: Rs 99,475 (ex-showroom)  

 

 

