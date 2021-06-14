Here are some premium commuter motorcycles you can buy

The category above the base commuter motorcycle segment is popular among the masses for ample power to get around in the city.

These motorcycles have advanced technologies like anti-lock braking systems, disc brakes and tubeless tyres, making them safe like some of the more expensive machines.

DH lists some motorcycles in the Rs one lakh range:

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V



Credit: TVS Motor Photo



Engine displacement: 159.7 cc

Power: 17.63 ps @ 9250 rpm

Torque: 14.73 Nm @ 7250 rpm

No of gears: 5

Front suspension: Telescopic Fork

Rear suspension: Monoshock

Front brake: 270 mm dia petal disc

Rear: 130 mm dia drum

Front tyre: 90/90-17 49P, tubeless

Rear tyre: 110/80-17 57P tubeless/ 130/70-17 M/C 62P, tubeless

ABS: Single channel super-moto ABS

Price: From 1,06,215 (ex-showroom, Karnataka)

Bajaj Pulsar 150



Credit: Bajaj Auto Photo



Engine displacement: 149.50 cc

Power: 14 ps @ 8500 rpm

Torque: 13.25 Nm @ 6500 rpm

No of gears: 5

Front suspension: Telescopic, 31mm conventional fork

Rear suspension: Twin shock absorber, gas filled with canister

Front brake: ABS, 260 mm disc

Rear brake: 130mm dia, drum

Front tyre: 80/100 17, tubeless

Rear tyre: 100/90 17, tubeless

Price: Rs 99,904 (ex-showroom, Karnataka)

Hero Xtreme 160R



Credit: Hero MotoCorp Photo



Engine displacement: 163 cc

Power: 15 ps @ 8500 rpm

Torque: 14 Nm @ 6500 rpm

No of gears: 5

Front suspension: Telescopic (37 mm dia) with anti-friction bush

Rear suspension: Seven step rider-adjustable monoshock

Front brake: 276 mm petal disc, Single channel ABS

Rear brake: 220 mm petal disc/ 130 mm drum

Front tyre: 100/80 R17, tubeless

Rear tyre: 130/70 R17 radial, tubeless

Price: From Rs 1,05,410 (ex-showroom)

Yamaha FZ-FI



Credit: Yamaha India Photo



Engine displacement: 149 cc

Power: 12.4 ps @ 7,250 rpm

Torque: 13.3 Nm @ 5,500 rpm

No of gears: 5

Front suspension: Telescopic fork

Rear suspension: Seven-Step adjustable monocross suspension

Front brake: Disc brake (282 mm)

Rear brake: Disc brake (220 mm)

Front tyre size: 100/80-17M/C 52P, tubeless

Rear tyre size: 140/60R17M/C 63P, tubeless

Price: 99,900 (ex-showroom, Karnataka)

Honda Unicorn



Credit: Honda MSI Photo



Engine displacement: 162.7 cc

Power: 13 ps @ 7500 rpm

Torque: 14 Nm @ 5500 rpm

No of gears: 5

Frame: Diamond type

Front suspension: Telescopic

Rear suspension: Hydraulic (monoshock)

Front tyre size: 80/100-18 M/C 47P, tubeless

Rear tyre size: 100/90-18 M/C 56P, tubeless

Brake type and size (front) disc: 240 mm

Brake type and size (rear) drum: 130 mm

Price: Rs 99,475 (ex-showroom)