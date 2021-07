Here are some premium hatchback cars you can buy 

The hatchback segment is a pretty popular one in the Indian automobile industry. A lot of first time car buyers, who have bought small cars, often move to these hatchbacks as they move to a more premium segment.

DH looks at a few premium hatchbacks that are available in the Indian market:

Maruti Suzuki Baleno



Engine displacement: 1197 cc

Power: 83 ps @ 6000 rpm

Torque: 113 Nm @ 4200 rpm

Transmission: 5MT/ CVT

Front suspension: Macpherson strut

Rear suspension: Torsion beam

Front brakes: Disc

Rear brakes: Drum

Tyre: 185/65 R15 (steel); 195/55 R16 (alloy)

Price: Rs 5.98 lakh (ex-showroom)

Maruti Suzuki Swift



Engine displacement: 1197 cc

Power: 90 ps @ 6000 rpm

Torque: 113 Nm @ 4400 rpm

Transmission: 5MT

Front suspension: Macpherson strut

Rear suspension: Torsion beam

Front brakes: Disc

Rear brakes: Drum

Tyres: 165/80 R14

Price: Rs 5.81 lakh (ex-showroom)

Tata Altroz



Engine displacement: 1199 cc petrol/ 1199 cc turbo petrol/ 1497 cc turbo diesel

Power: 86 ps @ 6000 rpm/ 110 ps @ 5500 rpm/ 90 ps @ 4000 rpm

Torque: 113 Nm @ 3300 rpm/ 140 Nm @ 1500-5500 rpm/ 200 Nm @ 1250-3000 rpm

Transmission: 5MT

Front suspension: Independent Macpherson dual path strut with coil spring

Rear suspension: Twist beam with coil spring and shock absorber

Front brakes: Disc

Rear brakes: Drum

Tyres: 165/80 R14 (Petrol/ Disesl XE, P/ D XM/ P XT i-Turbo); 195/55 R16 (P XT, P XM+, P XZ, P XZ i-Turbo, P XZ+i-Turbo); 185/60 R16 (D XM+, D XT, D XZ, D XZ+, P XZ+)

Price: From Rs 5.79 lakh (ex-showroom)

Hyundai i20



Engine displacement: 1197 cc petrol/ 998 cc turbo petrol/ 1493 cc diesel

Power: 83 ps @ 6000 rpm (MT), 88 ps @ 6000 rpm (IVT)/ 120 ps @ 6000 rpm (DCT, iMT)/ 100 ps @ 4000 rpm

Torque: 115 Nm @ 4200 rpm/ 172 Nm @ 1500 – 4000 rpm/ 240 Nm @ 1500-2750 rpm

Transmission: 5MT, IVT/ 7 DCT, iMT/ 6MT

Front suspension: Macpherson strut

Rear suspension: Coupled torsion beam axle

Front brakes: Disc

Rear brakes: Drum

Tyre size: 185/65 R15 steel (Magna)

195/55 R16 styled wheel (Sportz)

195/55 R16 diamond cut alloy wheel (Asta, Asta (O))

Price: From Rs 6.85 lakh (ex-showroom)

Honda Jazz



Engine displacement: 1199 cc

Power: 90 ps @ 6000 rpm

Torque: 110 Nm @ 4800 rpm

Transmission: 5 MT/ 7 CVT

Front suspension: Macpherson strut coil spring

Rear suspension: Torsion beam axle coil spring

Front brakes: Disc

Rear brakes: Drum

Tyres: 175/65 R15

Price: From Rs 7.55 lakh (ex-showroom)

Ford Figo



Engine displacement: 1194 cc petrol/ 1499 cc diesel

Power: 96 ps @ 6500 rpm/ 100 ps @ 3750 rpm

Torque: 119 Nm @ 4250 rpm/ 215 Nm @ 1750 – 2500 rpm

Front suspension: Independent Macpherson

Rear suspension: Semi-independent twist beam type

Front brakes: Ventilated disc

Rear brakes: Drum

Tyres: 175/65 R14 (Ambiente P); 195/55 R15 (Titanium, Titanium Blu)

Price: From Rs 5.82 lakh (ex-showroom)

Volkswagen Polo



Engine displacement: 999 cc/ 999 cc TSI

Power: 75 ps @ 6200 rpm/ 110 ps @ 5000 – 5500 rpm

Torque: 95 Nm @ 2950 – 3800 rpm/ 175 Nm @ 1750 – 4000 rpm

Transmission: 5MT/ 6MT, AT

Front suspension: Macpherson strut with stabiliser bar

Rear suspension: Semi-independent trailing arm

Front brakes: Disc

Rear brakes: Drum

Tyres: 175/70 R14 (Trendline), 185/60 R15 (Comfortline)/ 185/60 R15 (Comfortline TSI), 195/55 R16 (Highline Plus, GT)

Price: From Rs. 6.16 lakh (ex-showroom)