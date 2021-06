Here are some sub-compact SUVs you can buy 

After the lifting of the lockdown last year, the sub-compact sports utility vehicle segment became the most hotly contested segment in the Indian car market. And it continues to do well as many manufacturers have launched models in the sub-four metre SUV segment.

Its high stance and generous space make it ideal for the city or travel.

DH lists the sub-compact SUVs available in India:

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza



Credit: Maruti Suzuki Photo



Engine: 1462 cc, four cylinders, petrol

Power: 105 ps @ 6000 rpm

Torque: 138 Nm @ 4400 rpm

Transmission: Five-speed manual, four-speed automatic

Front suspension: Macpherson strut with coil spring

Rear suspension: Torsion beam with coil spring

Front brakes: Ventilated disc

Rear brakes: Drum

Tyres: 205/60 R16 (steel for LXi and VXi); 215/60 R16 (alloy for ZXi and ZXi+)

Price: From Rs 7.51 lakh (ex-showroom)

Renault Kiger



Credit: Renault India Photo



Engine: 999 cc, three cylinders, petrol

Power: 72 ps @ 6250 rpm (1.0-L Energy)/ 100 ps @ 5000 rpm (1.0-L Turbo)/ 100 ps @ 5000 rpm (1.0-L Turbo)

Torque: 96 Nm @ 3500 rpm/ 160 Nm @ 2800 – 3600 rpm/ 152 Nm @ 2200 – 4400 rpm

Transmission: MT and Easy-R AMT/ MT/ X-Tronic CVT

Front suspension: Macpherson strut with lower transverse link

Rear suspension: Twist beam suspension with coil spring

Front brakes: Disc

Rear brakes: Disc

Tyres: 195/60

Price: From Rs 5.64 lakh (ex-showroom)

Kia Sonet



Credit: Kia India Photo



Engine: 1197 cc petrol/ 998 cc petrol/ 1493 cc diesel, 1493 cc diesel

Power: 83 ps @ 6000 rpm/ 120 ps @ 6000 rpm/ 100 ps @ 4000 rpm/ 115 ps @ 4000 rpm

Torque: 115 Nm @ 4200 rpm/ 172 Nm @ 1500 – 4000 rpm/ 240 Nm @ 1500 – 2750 rpm/ 250 Nm @ 1500 – 2750 rpm

Transmission: 5 MT/ 6 iMT, 7 DCT/ 6 MT/ 6 AT

Front suspension: Macpherson strut with coil spring

Rear suspension: Coupled torsion beam axle with coil spring

Front brakes: Disc

Rear brakes: Drum

Tyres: 195/65 R15 (HTE); 215/60 R16 (HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX+)

Price: From 6.79 lakh (ex-showroom)

Toyota Urban Cruiser



Credit: Toyota Kirloskar Motor Photo



Engine: 1462 cc, four cylinders, petrol

Power: 104.72 ps @ 6000 rpm

Torque: 138 Nm @ 4400 rpm

Transmission: 5 MT, 4 AT

Front suspension: Macpherson strut with coil spring

Rear suspension: Torsion beam with coil spring

Front brakes: Ventilated disc

Rear brakes: Drum

Tyres: 205/60 R16 (mid); 215/60 R16 (high and premium)

Price: From Rs 8.62 lakh (ex-showroom)

Hyundai Venue



Credit: Hyundai India Photo



Engine: 1197 cc petrol/ 998 cc turbo petrol/ 1493 cc diesel

Power: 83 ps @ 6000 rpm/ 120 ps @ 6000 rpm/ 100 ps @ 4000 rpm

Torque: 114 Nm @ 4000 rpm/ 172 Nm @ 1500 – 4000 rpm/ 240 Nm @ 1500 – 2750 rpm

Transmission: 5 MT/ 6 MT, iMT, 7 DCT/ 6 MT

Front suspension: Macpherson strut with coil spring

Rear suspension: Coupled torsion beam axle with coil spring

Front brakes: Disc

Rear brakes: Drum

Tyres: 195/65 R15 (E, S, S+), 215/60 R16 (SX, SX (O))

Price: Rs 6.92 lakh (ex-showroom)

Nissan Magnite



Credit: Nissan India Photo



Engine: 999 cc, three cylinders, petrol

Power: 72 ps @ 6250 rpm/ 100 ps @ 5000 rpm/ 100 ps @ 5000 rpm

Torque: 96 Nm @ 3500 rpm/ 160 Nm @ 2800 – 3600 rpm/ 152 Nm @ 2200 – 4400 rpm

Transmission: 5 MT/ 5 MT/ CVT

Front suspension: Macpherson strut with lower transverse link

Rear suspension: Twin tube telescopic shock absorber

Front brakes: Disc

Rear brakes: Drum

Tyres: 195/60 R16

Price: From Rs 5.59 lakh (ex-showroom)

Mahindra XUV300



Credit: Mahindra Photo



Engine: 1197 cc turbo petrol/ 1497 cc turbo diesel

Power: 110 ps @ 5000 rpm/ 116 ps @ 3750 rpm

Torque: 200 Nm @ 2000 – 3500 rpm/ 300 Nm @ 1500 – 2500 rpm

Transmission: 6 MT, 6 auto shift

Front suspension: Macpherson strut with anti-roll bar

Rear suspension: Twist beam suspension with coil spring

Front brakes: Disc

Rear brakes: Disc

Tyre: 215/55 R17 (alloy) W8/ 205/65 R16 (steel) W4, W6

Price: From Rs 7.95 lakh (ex-showroom)

Ford EcoSport



Credit: Ford India Photo



Engine: 1496 cc petrol three cylinders/ 1498 cc diesel four cylinders

Power: 122 ps @ 6500 rpm/ 100 ps @ 3750 rpm

Torque: 149 Nm @ 4500 rpm/ 215 Nm @ 1750 – 2500 rpm

Transmission: 5 MT, 6 AT/ 5 MT

Front suspension: Independent Macpherson

Rear suspension: Semi-independent twist beam type

Front brakes: Ventilated discs, tandem master cylinder

Rear brakes: Drum, tandem master cylinder with auto slack adjuster

Tyres: 195/65 R15 (Ambiente); 205/60 R16 (Trend, Titanium, Titanium+ AT, SE, S)

Price: From Rs 8.19 lakh (ex-showroom)

Tata Nexon



Credit: Tata Motors Photo



Engine: 1199 cc turbocharged petrol/ 1497 cc turbocharged diesel

Power: 120 ps @ 5500 rpm/ 110 ps @ 4000 rpm

Torque: 170 Nm @ 1750 – 4000 rpm/ 260 Nm @ 1500 – 2750 rpm

Transmission: 6 MT, 6 AMT

Front suspension: Independent, lower wishbone, Macpherson strut with coil spring

Rear suspension: Semi-independent, closed profile twist beam with dual path strut

Front brakes: Disc

Rear brakes: Drum

Tyres: 195/60 R16 (XE, XM, XMA, XM (S), XMA (S), XZ), 215/ 60 R16 (XZ+, XZA+, XZ+ (S), XZA+ (S), XZ+ (O), XZA+ (O))

Price: From Rs 7.09 lakh (ex-showroom)