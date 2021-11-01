Hero Electric hits the 50,000 sales mark 

Hero Electric sold 50,331 units until October 2021, the company said in a release on Monday.

Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric, said, “While we are happy celebrating the delivery of 50,000 bikes to the customers, we owe an apology to another 16500 customers who are on the waitlist for deliveries and may have to wait for a few more weeks. We are ramping up our capacities quickly to offer to customers their Hero choice of bikes as they walk into our showrooms. This is the moment to acknowledge the positive steps of the government that catalysed this high growth EV ecosystem, and thank our customers, our business partners and above all our solid Hero team that has worked so hard to reach this milestone. We’ll soon have half a million satisfied users, many of them happily enjoying the comfort and convenience of Hero E bikes for more than 5 years; saving a fortune for themselves while contributing to a carbonless future.”

Furthermore, the company said that it is progressing towards its stated ambition of clocking 1 million sales in the next five years by expanding its product portfolio and sales touchpoints. Hero Electric will continue to be known for offering value, comfort, and trust packed with performance and durability, the company added.