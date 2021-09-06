Hero MotoCorp expands Harley-Davidson touchpoints 

Harley-Davidson and Hero MotoCorp have expanded touch points for the former's customers in India.

Hero MotoCorp now has an expanded network of 14 full-fledged dealerships and seven authorised service centres across the country, exclusively for Harley-Davidson customers.

Ravi Avalur – Head, Premium Segment Business Unit, Hero MotoCorp said, “The Pan America 1250 is one of the most anticipated motorcycles of 2021. Considering it is Harley-Davidson’s first foray into the adventure-touring segment, the Pan America motorcycle has already generated immense excitement among customers. With the first shipment being completely sold out, it is truly heart-warming to see how the market has responded to the product.

“With the Harley-Davidson India dealer network now fully operational, our next objective is to resume the H.O.G. (Harley Owners Group) events,” he added.

Sajeev Rajasekharan – Managing Director, Asia Emerging Markets and India, Harley-Davidson, said, “We are excited for Harley-Davidson fans and motorcycle enthusiasts in India to experience the Pan America 1250. More than a century ago, Harley-Davidson stood for adventure and continues to do so until today as we present our first adventure touring motorcycle. Offering a differentiated riding experience, we invite adventure seekers to find their freedom across new terrains and experience India on this new motorcycle”.

The new Harley-Davidson Sportster S will be the next model to be launched in India towards the end of the year. Bookings for all the 13 existing models and the Sportster S are currently open.

Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson have announced that they are committed to providing a smooth and hassle-free ownership experience to the existing and future Harley-Davidson customers in India.

Pan America 1250 highlights

The Pan America 1250 is launched at a starting price of Rs 16.90 lakh and Pan America 1250 Special at Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Pan America models are powered by the new 150 hp Revolution Max 1250 engine, a liquid-cooled 1,250cc-displacement V-Twin. It comes with cast aluminium wheels (19-inch front and a 17-inch rear).

The company said that as an industry-first innovation, Pan America is equipped with adaptive ride height (ARH), a new suspension system which automatically transitions between a low stopped position and optimal ride height when the motorcycle is in motion.

The Pan America 1250 model is equipped with cornering rider safety enhancements. Enhancements include cornering enhanced electronically linked braking, cornering enhanced antilock braking system, cornering enhanced traction control system, cornering enhanced drag-torque slip control system and hill hold control.

Pre-programed ride modes for the Pan America 1250 models include Road, Sport, Rain, Off-Road and Off-Road Plus modes. Each ride mode consists of a specific combination of power delivery, engine braking, cornering enhanced antilock braking system (C-ABS) and cornering enhanced traction control system (C-TCS) settings.

All instrumentation and infotainment functions are displayed on a tilting 6.8-inch TFT touchscreen. The display supports infotainment generated by the rider’s Bluetooth-equipped mobile device, including music and calls.