Hero MotoCorp launches Glamour Xtec motorcycle 

Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday launched the ‘Xtec’ version of its Glamour motorcycle.

The Glamour Xtec is priced at Rs 78,900 (drum variant) and Rs 83,500 (disc variant), both (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The motorcycle is packed with features like Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, integrated USB charger along with side-stand engine cut off, bank angle sensor and LED headlamp.

Malo Le Masson, Head of Strategy and Global Product Planning, Hero MotoCorp, said: “The new Glamour Xtec brings an ‘X’ factor to the segment, with first-in-class features like LED headlamp and turn-by-turn navigation through Bluetooth connectivity. It has the ideal combination of features that appeal to the youth. The Glamour Xtec caters to customers’ aspirations for technology, style and safety at a much more accessible price.”

Naveen Chauhan, Head of Sales and Aftersales, Hero MotoCorp, said: “Since its launch in 2005, the Glamour has been a trend-setter. In its Xtec avatar too, the Glamour builds on the brand legacy with a host of new features that will redefine the 125cc segment. We are confident that the Glamour Xtec is going to resonate with the youth across the country.”

Adding to its functionality and riding comfort, the Glamour Xtec offers integrated USB charging, Bluetooth connectivity with call and SMS alerts and turn-by-turn navigation along with Google map connectivity. The high-level cluster features a gear position Indicator, eco mode, tachometer, and real time mileage indicator.

The new Glamour Xtec is powered by a 125 cc BS-VI engine with XSens programmed fuel injection and is seven per cent more fuel efficient, the company said. The engine produces a power output of 10.7 bhp @ 7500 rpm and torque of 10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm.