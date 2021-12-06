Hero MotoCorp launches Harley-Davidson Sportster S 

Hero MotoCorp, the exclusive distributor of Harley-Davidson in India, has announced the arrival of the American company’s all-new sport custom motorcycle, the Sportster S, at the special edition of India Bike Week held at Aamby Valley. The Sportster S starting price is Rs. 15.51 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Ushering in a new era of Sportster performance, the bike is designed to deliver extraordinary power and performance, elevating the entire riding experience. An addition to the 2021 Harley-Davidson motorcycle line-up, the Sportster S was unveiled recently at the global virtual launch experience.

Sajeev Rajasekharan, Managing Director, Asia Emerging Markets and India, Harley-Davidson, said: “We look forward to seeing the bike on the roads of India as riders enjoy the enhanced riding experience that the Sportster S offers. Designed with premium features, outstanding performance, and innovative technology, the next generation Sportster S sets a new performance standard for the Sportster line.”

Ravi Avalur, Head, Harley-Davidson Business Unit, Hero MotoCorp, said: “The Sportster models have been the foundation on which the Harley-Davidson brand was built in India. Along with the new Pan America 1250, the Sportster S will strengthen our portfolio of Harley-Davidson products and cater to a wider spectrum of Indian customers.”

At the mechanical heart of the Sportster S is a 121-horsepower Revolution Max 1250T V-Twin engine that puts the Sportster S rider in command of unrelenting, on-demand torque. This new version of the latest Harley-Davidson liquid-cooled V-Twin engine is tuned to make tremendous torque at low rpm, with a torque curve that stays flat through the powerband – engine performance designed to deliver strong acceleration from a start with robust power through the midrange.

Finally, the tail section, high-mount exhaust, and slim solo seat draw inspiration from the Harley-Davidson XR750 flat tracker. Celebrating self-expression, riders can choose from an array of Sportster S model accessories and paint colors - Vivid Black; Stone Washed White Pearl; Midnight Crimson.

More than an eye-catching ride, the Sportster S model is equipped with a host of technologies designed to the enhance the riding experience. Three pre-programmed, selectable Ride Modes (Sport, Road and Rain) electronically control the performance characteristics of the motorcycle, and the level of technology intervention. Two Custom modes may be used by the rider to create a set of performance characteristics to meet personal preference or for special situations. Cornering Rider Safety Enhancements by Harley-Davidson, a collection of technologies intended to enhance rider confidence during unexpected situations or adverse road conditions, are designed to match motorcycle performance to available traction during acceleration, deceleration and braking, in a straight line or while in a turn.