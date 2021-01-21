Hero MotoCorp rolls out 100 millionth motorbike 

Two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp on Thursday surpassed the milestone of 100 million (10 crores) units in cumulative production.

The 100 millionth bike, the Xtreme 160R, was rolled out from its plant in Haridwar.

Hero MotoCorp’s first million was achieved in 1994 and in 2013, the company hit the 50 million mark. The company started operations in 1984.

“Hero MotoCorp has been at the forefront of providing mobility to the aspirations of millions around the world. The achievement of this milestone is the success of evolving engineering, operational excellence and sustainable practices,” said Pawan Munjal, Chairman and CEO, Hero MotoCorp.

"This significant landmark is also an affirmation of the inherent capabilities in India and Hero’s brand appeal. We have been making in India, for the world and this milestone is an acknowledgment of the customers’ preference for Hero across geographies, demographics and generations.

“In keeping with our vision to ‘be the future of mobility’, we will be launching a host of new motorcycles and scooters over the next five years, in addition to expanding our global footprint. We will also continue to invest in R&D and focus on new mobility solutions,” he added.

Munjal unveiled six special celebration edition models including the Splendor+, Xtreme 160R, Passion Pro, Glamour (motorcycles) and Destini 125, Maestro Edge 110 (scooters) that will go on sale from February 2021.

The company said that as part of the next five-year plan, Hero MotoCorp will introduce over 10 products – including variants, refreshes and upgrades - every year.

In this timeframe, the company will aim to further consolidate its leadership position, expand its global footprint, launch relevant products and also work on new innovative product concepts.

The company also said that it has a steep growth target for its markets outside India and will continue to grow its operations in these markets and also enter key markets in new geographies.