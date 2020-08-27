HMSI eyeing growth in coming days  

Despite the challenging Covid-19 scenario and the impact it has had on the automobile industry, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) sees scope for growth in the coming days.

“Covid-19 has disturbed many things and plans but definitely not the spirit at Honda. We were delayed but from today onwards, we will be all set to start dispatches to the market and in the first week of September, the product will start arriving at our network,” said Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales and Marketing, HMSI, in reference to the Hornet 2.0 that was launched at Rs 1,26,345 (ex-showroom, Gurugram).

“The Hornet 2.0 has been completely built on a new platform for the Indian market,” he added.

The Hornet 2.0 has a 184.40 cc BS-VI engine that can produce 17.2 ps of power at 8500 rpm and peak torque of 16.1 Nm at 6000 rpm. It also features dual petal disc brakes with single channel ABS and at the rear is a monoshock suspension. The front has a upside down (USD) front fork.

The Hornet 2.0 competes with the Bajaj Pulsar NS 200 and TVS Apache RTR 200 4V.

Regarding the introduction of BS-VI big bikes, Guleria said: “We are looking at a totally new era of our product expansion and it is across segments, in the lower displacement engine and especially in the middle range category, there will be more products coming in.”

As is the case with other manufacturers, HMSI is also optimistic about the upcoming festive season. “The Covid-19 period has been challenging for the auto industry and everybody is awaiting the festive season. We are preparing hard at the ground level with our dealer and network partners even in terms of the product offering, we are expanding our portfolio well before the festival,” Guleria stated.