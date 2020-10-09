HMSI hoping to gain in festive season

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) is hoping to cash in on the upcoming festival season for more growth.

The Covid-19 pandemic made things worse for the automotive industry, which was already under a slowdown. But, with unlocks happening, there is hope.

“We have to be cautiously optimistic about the festival that is approaching. It is not like the festival of previous years,” said Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales and Marketing, HMSI.

“Keeping safety protocols in mind, we hope that the upcoming festival is a better one. We monitor certain days that are supposed to be auspicious that we have gone through in the first six months. The initial days were not so good in terms of retail of similar festival days in the previous year. But around the Ganesh festival, we got good results,” he added.

As cities and businesses are opening up, there is an increase in demand. “We are all building up hope based on what progress we are seeing from Unlock 1 to now. Retail is slowly gaining momentum and the network and market opening up means potential is increasing,” he said.

“With Honda, we have launched a couple of models as well and not just upgrades from BS-IV to BS-VI. That is helping us gain additional traction in terms of enquiries in our network.

“Along with the pent-up demand that exists, we are seeing new customer inflow and they are moving away from public transport to personal mobility. So, it is giving us confidence,” he added.

In terms of numbers, Guleria said: “Honda has been steadily adding volumes every month. Since start of sales in May, Honda's month on month incremental sales jumped by one lakh units every month till August, and September saw sales up by another 71,000 units plus to cross the five lakh mark in domestic sales.”

HMSI recently launched the H’ness CB350 motorcycle, thus entering a new segment. Asked if this would be the trump card during the festive season, Guleria said: “The H’ness was already scheduled to be launched this year but was delayed due to Covid. We are happy to be able to launch this product before the festival. It will definitely help since it has created a lot of buzz and will help us get more footfalls into our network.

“We are happy with the response to the H’ness and we are already almost booked this month’s production,” he added.