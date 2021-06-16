HMSI launches Gold Wing Tour from Rs 37.20 lakh 

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India on Wednesday launched the 2021 Gold Wing Tour in India. It will be imported from Japan as a completely built-up unit.

The price for the manual transmission variant is Rs 37.20 lakh, while the DCT+airbag variant is priced at Rs 39.16 lakh (both ex-showroom, Gurugram).

It is powered by a 1,833 cc liquid-cooled four-stroke 24-valve SOHC flat-six engine that produces peak power of 126 ps @ 5,500 rpm and peak torque of 170Nm @ 4,500 rpm.

Throttle By Wire (TBW) engine management adds four rider modes to alter character and power delivery, linked to suspension damping and the Dual Combined Brake System (D-CBS) - Tour, Sport, Econ and Rain.

Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India said: “Since its introduction in 1975, Honda Gold Wing has always represented the ultimate in two-wheeled touring experience. It is a motorcycle that’s been very much on its own journey over the decades, all the while creating an enduring and unrivalled reputation for luxury, quality and comfort. We are proud to add the highly awaited model – 2021 Gold Wing Tour in our premium motorcycle product portfolio in India.”

All lighting is LED and the Gold Wing Tour is equipped with dual LED fog lights. The lower portion of the headlights use polished optical lenses on both sides to create a jewel-eye low beam light signature. Using high beam (in the upper portion) creates a stereoscopic impression. The front auto-cancel indicators are housed in the mirrors.

When riding, the speed that has been set with the cruise control switch is shown in the bottom left area of the speedometer. Through Throttle By Wire (TBW), the system achieves a transition to the specified speed and an ultra-smooth operation, especially when going uphill. In the case of manual transmission, squeezing the clutch or brake, or twisting the throttle cancels cruise control.

For the DCT variant (in AT mode) after completing the deceleration with the cruise control system in operation – and resuming the previous speed – the Gold Wing returns to the pre-set with an appropriate shifting schedule.

The seven-inch full-colour TFT liquid crystal display screen provides information for the audio and navigation systems, as well as managing riding modes and suspension adjustment. Information is displayed in differentiated segments.

Brightness adjusts automatically and the rider can also choose from eight brightness levels. Tyre pressure is displayed as a numerical figure in the bottom left area of the instruments.

The Smart Key activates all the motorcycle’s systems and incorporates the emergency key. The ignition and handlebar lock can be turned on/off while just carrying it.

The Gold Wing Tour is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Bluetooth connectivity is also available and there are two USB Type-C ports. There are also lightweight speakers and passenger audio control switch.

The navigation system is displayed in the central area of the instruments and includes a gyrocompass.

The capacity of the fuel tank is 21.1 litre.