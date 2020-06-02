HMSI launches new CD 110 Dream BS-VI

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. launched the all new CD 110 Dream BS-VI and has a starting price of Rs 62,729 (ex-showroom, Ahmedabad).

Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales and Marketing, HMSI, said: “The iconic CD brand has been winning the trust of millions of customers globally since 1966. Taking forward the rich legacy, new CD 110 Dream BS-VI offers Honda’s superior technology, delivers optimum performance, convenience and mileage.

“With the special limited period six-year warranty package, the CD 110 Dream BS-VI truly has got everything for you. Further strengthening Honda’s BS-VI product portfolio in the market, the new CD 110 Dream will start arriving at our network beginning June 2020,” he added.

At the heart of the CD 110 Dream is the BS-VI compliant Honda 110cc PGM-FI HET (Honda Eco Technology) engine, boosted by Enhanced Smart Power (eSP).

The new Honda ACG Starter ensures engine starts are jolt free via the same AC generator used to generate current and charge the battery while riding.

The company said that the new Programmed Fuel Injection (PGM-FI) has sensors to ensure optimum fuel delivery to the engine as per ride conditions that make for efficient combustion and lower emissions.

The company also said that the motorcycle gives more mileage due to a completely new 110cc HET engine with the eSP technology.

The CD 110 Dream also features rear HET low rolling resistance tyre, new DC headlamp, new engine start/ stop switch, new integrated headlamp beam and passing switch, combi-brake system (CBS) with equaliser, a longer seat (+15mm) and a refreshed styling and design.

The new CD 110 Dream will be available in two variants Standard (black with red graphics, black with grey graphics, black with blue graphics, black with cabin gold graphics) and Deluxe (black, geny grey metallic, imperial red metallic and athletic blue metallic).