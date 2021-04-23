Honda aiming for 100% electric vehicles by 2040

Honda aiming for 100% electric vehicles by 2040

CEO Toshihiro Mibe described the target as "challenging" but said the firm wanted to "set high goals"

AFP
AFP, Tokyo,
  • Apr 23 2021, 15:50 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2021, 15:54 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Japanese car giant Honda said Friday it would aim to have electric and fuel cell vehicles account for 100 percent of all sales by 2040 to promote climate goals.

The automaker's newly appointed CEO Toshihiro Mibe described the target as "challenging" but said the firm wanted to "set high goals".

Honda has said it wants the ratio of electric vehicles and fuel cell electric vehicles sold in major markets to hit 40 per cent by 2030 and 80 per cent by 2035, before hitting 100 per cent globally by 2040.

It has unveiled 5 trillion yen ($46 billion) in investments in its R&D to reach the goals.

The announcement comes a day after Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Japan would aim to cut emissions 46 per cent by 2030, significantly more than previously pledged.

The new target revised a previous goal of cutting emissions 26 per cent from 2013 levels by 2030.

The pledge came with international focus on climate change as US President Joe Biden hosts a summit to encourage stronger action on warming and faster moves towards carbon neutrality.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Japan
Honda
Electric Vehicles
Automobile

What's Brewing

SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts to ISS

SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts to ISS

Basque chocolatiers recreate Picasso's 'Guernica'

Basque chocolatiers recreate Picasso's 'Guernica'

Covid reaches Everest; altitude sickness-like symptoms

Covid reaches Everest; altitude sickness-like symptoms

Are racial background and Covid fatality related?

Are racial background and Covid fatality related?

What will the flu's return after Covid-19 look like?

What will the flu's return after Covid-19 look like?

Hollywood set for pandemic-era Oscars in Los Angeles

Hollywood set for pandemic-era Oscars in Los Angeles

Tech to trace origin of Alphonso mango back to orchards

Tech to trace origin of Alphonso mango back to orchards

Discarding this mask? A plant will grow

Discarding this mask? A plant will grow

A Black Superman? It’s happened and could again

A Black Superman? It’s happened and could again

Coal is set to roar back, and so are its climate risks

Coal is set to roar back, and so are its climate risks

 