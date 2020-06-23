Honda begins production of fifth generation City sedan

Honda Cars India Ltd. announced commencement of production of the new fifth generation Honda City in India. It is being produced at the Japanese carmaker’s plant in Greater Noida.

The new City is scheduled to be launched in July.

Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director, Honda Cars India Ltd, said: “We are delighted to begin production of fifth generation Honda City, which will be launched next month. The aspirational sedan comes with a rich legacy of over 22 years across four generations and has been synonymous with Honda brand in India.

“The excitement and anticipation around the fifth generation City in the pre-launch phase has been extremely encouraging despite the currently prevailing market challenges. The new City is an engineering marvel on all aspects of design, technology and features and will strongly appeal to our modern age customers,” he added.

The company said that the fifth generation Honda City is the longest and widest sedan in its segment.

For the latest City, Honda has come up with a new 1.5L i-VTEC DOHC engine with VTC in petrol version and a 1.5L i-DTEC diesel engine, both compliant with BS-VI emission norms.

The new City has Alexa remote capability and is equipped with Next Generation Honda Connect with telematics control unit. The new City also has advanced safety features, equivalent to ASEAN N-CAP five-star rating, the company said.

Other features of the new City include full LED headlamps, Z- Shaped wrap-around LED tail lamp, 17.7 cm HD full colour TFT meter with G-meter, LaneWatch camera, Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) with Agile Handling Assist (AHA), among others.

The Honda City competes with the Hyundai Verna, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Volkswagen Vento, Skoda Rapid, among others.