Honda BS-VI two-wheelers sales cross 1 lakh mark

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) announced that its three Bharat Stage VI complaint models (Activa 125 BS-VI, SP 125 and Activa 6G) have cumulatively breached the 1,00,000 units’ sales mark.

Honda had put out BS-VI two-wheelers in the market about six months before the deadline of April 1, 2020, deadline.

Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, HMSI, said, “Honda is proud to lead BS-VI transition in two-wheeler industry almost six months ahead of the deadline. Our vehicles have advanced technologies like eSP, many first-in-segment features like ACG starter motor and significant mileage-up. Giving more value to customers are Honda’s six-year warranty package - a first in two-wheeler industry (three years standard + three years optional extended warranty) and attractive retail finance schemes with benefits up to Rs 10,000 on our BS-VI line-up. The excitement will only grow as Honda’s BS-VI model line-up gets more robust and we move to 100 per cent BS-VI production beginning February 2020.”