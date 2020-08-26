Honda Cars India launches new Jazz

Honda Cars India launches new Jazz

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 26 2020, 14:22 ist
  • updated: Aug 26 2020, 14:22 ist
Credit: DH Photo

Just ahead of the festive season, Honda Cars India has entered the competition with the BS-VI Jazz from Rs 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Jazz rivals the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz among others. 

The Jazz comes with a 1.2 litre i-VTEC petrol engine with an option of a manual or seven-speed CVT (automatic). Maximum power is 90 ps at 6000 rpm and peak torque is 110 Nm at 4800 rpm. This is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.

Gaku Nakanishi, President and CEO, Honda Cars India, said: “It gives us immense joy to launch the refreshed new Jazz. This is our fourth launch in the last two months after resumption of operations in the unlock phase. We are also ramping up our production and are hopeful that with the improving customer sentiments and festive season already started, we will be able to cater to the demand of our customers.”

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Auto
Honda Cars India

