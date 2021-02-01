Honda Cars India sales surge over twofold  

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) on Monday reported more than double increase in domestic sales to 11,319 units in January as compared to the same month last year.

The company had sold 5,299 units in the domestic market in January 2020, HCIL said in a statement.

Exports for the period under review stood at 1,233 units as against 182 units in the year-ago period, it added.

"The strong demand for our popular sedans Amaze and City in fact exceeded the supply last month and we seem to be heading towards sustainable market recovery except for a few challenges," HCIL Senior Vice-President and Director Marketing and Sales Rajesh Goel said.

With the Covid-19 vaccination drive currently in progress, the automaker expects it to propel positivity in the market, resulting in a steady demand going forward, he added.

The company has also started exports of its sedan City to new left-hand-drive markets which gave a fillip to the export volumes, Goel noted.